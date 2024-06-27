Denver Broncos' biggest X-Factor nobody is talking about in 2024
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos will be entering the 2024 regular season with a slightly improved wide receiver core that features a respectable mixture of veteran and young talent. Headlined by seventh-year receiver Courtland Sutton and second-year wideout Marvin Mims Jr., rookie quarterback Bo Nix with have the benefit of throwing to college teammate Troy Franklin, established veteran Josh Reynolds, rookie Devaughn Vele, and others.
However, the one player with the most to prove at 30 years old is veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick. Patrick will be entering his seventh season in the NFL after suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries in the last two years. Despite his undeniable talent at the position, 2024 will more than likely be one of Patrick's final opportunities to prove his availability at the NFL level. The veteran wide receiver has proven his ability as a reliable receiver with strong hands and effective route running but has unfortunately struggled to stay on the football field.
Hypothetically, if he were to have a completely healthy training camp and preseason, fans should be prepared for a big year for the 30-year-old receiver. Patrick posted back-to-back 730+ receiving yard seasons before his string of injuries and seemed to be Denver's most consistent receiver by a wide margin. Now playing under head coach Sean Payton in Denver, his role in an offense that could maximize his strengths at the wide receiver position should not be understated.
If Patrick was stringing together very impressive statistics for a third string receiver in 2020 and 2021 with simply awful quarterback play, imagine what his production could be like with first-round quarterback Bo Nix who matches his skill set. It is also important to note that Patrick is a very well-established contested catch threat at the position. If head coach Sean Payton and Denver's offensive staff can get Nix and Patrick into a rhythm early on in the season, Patrick could be the x-factor for Denver's offensive attack in 2024.