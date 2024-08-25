2025 NFL Draft: 3 first-round prospects the Broncos should keep an eye on
The Denver Broncos have some long-term needs on both sides of the ball, so let's dive into three first-round prospects they should keep an eye on. The team took Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix was the first Broncos first-round pick since taking Patrick Surtain II at pick nine in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Their 2022 and 2023 first-round picks belonged to the Seattle Seahawks as a part of the Russell Wilson trade. Now equipped with their top future draft picks, the Broncos can really begin building this roster up with some high-end young talent.
The 2025 NFL Draft could be a huge turning point for Denver in getting their franchise back on the right track, and these three players could help them do so.
2025 NFL Draft: 3 first-round prospects the Broncos should keep an eye on
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Currently the best defensive tackle prospect in the NFL Draft class for 2025, Mason Graham could be the alpha on the inside that the Broncos are missing. DJ Jones is set to be a free agent in 2025, and both Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers would both be entering the last year of their deals.
The Broncos have both a present and future need along the defensive front, so someone like Mason Graham would be a huge get for Denver. He may end up going well within the top-10, so he might be out of their range, but if the Broncos somehow only win five, six, or seven-ish wins, they could be in range for Graham, who is playing his college football at Michigan.
James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
James Pearce Jr is a total menace, and in 2023 with the Tennessee Volunteers, he racked up 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Maybe the best pass rusher in this coming draft, James Pearce Jr could fill a huge hole for the Denver Broncos in 2024 and beyond.
Don't look now, but both of Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper are set to be free agents at the end of the 2024 NFL Season, which would leave Jonah Elliss and Nik Bonitto as the two other notable players in this unit. It could turn into a huge need for Denver, but it also could be totally solidified if one of the three incumbent rushers takes a huge step forward.
And honestly, even if the Broncos did see one of Browning or Cooper leave in free agency, the need for another EDGE rusher could still be there, so adding James Pearce Jr still feels appropriate.
Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
Kelvin Banks Jr is a talented left tackle from Texas who could be one of the first tackles off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Broncos have not drafted a tackle since Garett Bolles back in 2017, and Bolles is the one who is set to be a free agent following the season. Denver needs to take a first-round tackle even if Bolles were to be re-signed.
Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is also not going to be here for the long-term, in my opinion. He's on a huge contract and did not play like it in 2023. The Broncos should look to take a more developmental approach with their OL situation going forward, especially at the tackle spots.
It is much easier to find competent iOL play in free agency, but for the tackles, it's wise to draft and develop. Kelvin Banks Jr could be a huge target for Denver in the coming NFL Draft.