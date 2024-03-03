2024 mock draft round-up: Who are the Broncos taking at 12?
The draft is getting closer ... Will Denver's new franchise quarterback be selected? Or will they take another route?
CBS Sports:
Ryan Wilson: DE Jared Verse, Florida State
""QB is a huge need here, but Sean Payton doesn't have a history of rolling the dice with rookie QBs. Instead, the Broncos bolster the pass rush with Jared Verse.""- Ryan Wilson
Williams, Maye, and Daniels are all selected, JJ and Nix on the board, but Denver goes defense with Verse. He can easily be an instant starter in the Broncos' front seven.
Chris Trapasso: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
""More secondary help for the Broncos with the super-smooth, highly aware cornerback from Alabama.""- Chris Trapasso
As I mentioned before, cornerback is a position of need, but others should be prioritized over a cornerback. If they select Arnold, the Broncos can easily have one of the best CB duos in the league. Arnold had a huge praise for Pat Surtain in the NFL Combine and having both in the secondary would be wild.
Josh Edwards: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
""Denver will be in the market for a quarterback in some capacity. The situation with Russell Wilson sounds irreparable based on his comments on Brandon Marshall 's podcast. If they stand pat at No. 12 overall, then they risk losing out on one of the top quarterback options as they do in this scenario. Instead, they take Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold and pair him with former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.""- Josh Edwards
Arnold could easily be the best corner in this year's class. Not my favorite pick at 12, but if it happens, it could end up being a very strong selection. Arnold and a day 2 or 3 QB could be good, depending on how the Broncos address free agency.
Tom Fornelli: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (at 7th overall - projected trade with TEN)
""My lone trade has Denver jumping in front of Atlanta to get the QB it wants in Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy didn't throw in college nearly as often as the other QBs in this class, but he's a tremendous athlete with a strong arm who can throw from multiple arm angles and gets through his progressions quickly. He's the kind of QB Sean Payton will want to lead the Broncos.""- Tom Fornelli
As the draft gets closer, it seems like McCarthy is likely going to be Sean Payton's guy if they go quarterback in round one. In this mock, the Broncos get him by trading up with the Titans.