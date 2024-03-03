2024 mock draft round-up: Who are the Broncos taking at 12?
The draft is getting closer ... Will Denver's new franchise quarterback be selected? Or will they take another route?
ESPN:
Mel Kiper Jr.: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
""This might be their only chance to add a high-ceiling signal-caller prospect this offseason -- and not mortgage their future to do it. They're almost certainly going to cut Russell Wilson, leaving a void on the depth chart. They don't have the cap space to try to add a veteran. Moving up from No. 12 might require a future first-rounder that would hamper them down the road. So why not take a shot on McCarthy?""- Mel Kiper Jr.
Longtime draft analyst, Mel Kiper Jr., also has Denver going quarterback with the 12th overall pick. It seems like McCarthy is the guy for most of the analysts who have the Broncos going quarterback in round one.
Field Yates: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
""While this slot is ahead of where McCarthy ranks on my board, this is a story as old as time: Quarterbacks almost always wind up going higher than expected in the draft. And Denver has just six total picks, the next of which comes in the third round, which limits its options. McCarthy is an accuracy merchant with very good mobility. Scouts believe he offers more as a thrower than we saw during his last season at Michigan when the Wolverines leaned heavily on a dominant defense and run game.""- Field Yates
McCarthy showed during the NFL Combine that he is a very talented quarterback, a guy who can perfectly fit in Sean Payton's offense.
Matt Miller: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
""With Russell Wilson expected to be released, the Broncos are on the hunt for a new franchise quarterback. Nix is coming off a solid showing at the Senior Bowl, where team scouts raved about his interviews and the work he did in practice. Nix, who started for three seasons at Auburn before transferring to Oregon in 2022, is experienced and pro-ready, and he has the accuracy (nation-leading 77.4% completion rate) and second-effort mobility to work well with coach Sean Payton's scheme. This might feel early for Nix, but quarterbacks always rise, and scouts keep telling me that he is going to get drafted earlier than expected.""- Matt Miller
Nix over McCarthy? College football experience could be an important factor in deciding which of the two to take if both are available at 12th overall. Nix is also a very talented quarterback, who can easily fit in Sean Payton's offense.