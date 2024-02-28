Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft has Broncos landing new franchise QB
Will the Broncos select a quarterback with the 12th overall pick? Following the comments on Russell Wilson very likely gone, will the Broncos get their next guy in the Draft?
The NFL Combine weekend is here, and as free agency gets closer, more and more Mock Drafts are being published. A little bit over a month ago, ESPN's Draft expert, Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of the 2024 season. He had the Denver Broncos selecting UCLA's edge rusher/defensive end Laiatu Latu with the 12th overall pick.
Since the NFL free agency starts in two weeks, more team insights have been revealed, especially in the NFL Combine press conferences. Broncos head coach Sean Payton mentioned multiple things regarding the quarterback position, and as time goes by, it is more likely that the Russell Wilson era is coming to an end in Denver.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mel Kiper Jr. released his second mock draft of the season, or Mock Draft 2.0. With that being said, let's take a look at who he has going to the Denver Broncos ...
Mel Kiper Jr. predicts JJ McCarthy to the Denver Broncos
Regardless of what decision the Broncos make regarding Russell Wilson, the quarterback position is a top position of need for Denver, especially if they want to compete within the division and conference. Former Michigan Wolverines and National Champion JJ McCarthy is a guy who can perfectly fit in Sean Payton's offense, to be specific, Denver will have a formal meeting with him during this week's Scouting Combine.
Kiper mentions the following regarding Denver selecting JJ McCarthy with the 12th pick in his second mock draft ...
""I'm following my co-workers and slotting in a quarterback to the Broncos. Why? This might be their only chance to add a high-ceiling signal-caller prospect this offseason -- and not mortgage their future to do it. They're almost certainly going to cut Russell Wilson, leaving a void on the depth chart. They don't have the cap space to try to add a veteran. Moving up from No. 12 might require a future first-rounder that would hamper them down the road. So why not take a shot on McCarthy?"- Mel Kiper Jr.
...Sure, McCarthy needs some refinement, but Sean Payton could get the best out of him in Denver."
The closer we get to the 2024 NFL Draft, the more and more JJ McCarthy is feeling like a legitimate possibility for the Denver Broncos.