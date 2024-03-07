2024 Broncos 7-round mock draft: New QB by trading down?
Despite the lack of draft capital ... can the Broncos hit with their 2024 NFL Draft selections?
Round 2 - 49th overall pick: T'Vondre Sweat, DT Texas
Excluding the quarterback position, defensive tackle might be the biggest position of need for the Broncos, and thanks to the trade with the Bengals in round one, Denver is in a good position to address that need by selecting a top-tier defensive lineman in T'Vondre Sweat, a guy that can easily be a day one starter on many teams.
Denver could free up cap space by cutting veteran DJ Jones. Additionally, Jonathan Harris and Mike Purcell will become free agents once the new league year starts. Sweat is a giant defender who can easily beat double blocks. The thing with Sweat is that he might not be available at 49th overall, as he might even go in the first round. If available, for me it is a no-brainer selection for Denver.
Round 4 - 122nd overall pick: Ricky Pearsall, WR Florida
The 2024 wide receiver class is loaded, if you saw the NFL Combine, you could see that you can easily get a talented wideout in every single round. One of my Combine winners lands in Denver in the fourth round, to be specific, this player is Ricky Pearsall.
If the Broncos end up trading Jerry Jeudy and/or Courtland Sutton, Pearsall is a guy who can perfectly fit in Sean Payton's offense. Moving on from Jeudy seems very likely, and Ricky is a powerful route runner who can line up wide and in the slot, and take Jerry's spot. Pearsall's draft stock went up, and might even be selected in the top 100.