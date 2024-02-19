3 major Broncos questions ahead of 2024 NFL free agency
Some interesting questions regarding the Broncos could be answered soon. What can we expect from the team heading into free agency and the Draft?
2. What moves will they do to free up cap space?
The Denver Broncos have the fifth-worst cap space heading into free agency, with negative $25.92 million, just above the Saints, Bills, Dolphins, and Chargers. If they want to do any big signings or give contract extensions to some of the guys like Patrick Surtain and Quinn Meinerz, they must free up some space.
Regardless if they do or do not decide to give contract extensions to Pat and/or Quinn, they must free up cap space, and they can easily do it by cutting some players, trading players for draft capital, and restructuring some contracts.
Due to obvious reasons, rookie contracts are cheaper than veteran contracts, so the Broncos must get draft capital to free cap space. The biggest contract cap hits on the roster (as of today) are the following ...
1. QB Russell Wilson - $35.4 million
2. OT Garrett Bolles - $20 million
3. DE Zach Allen - $19 million
4. OT Mike McGlinchey - $18.25 million
5. S Justin Simmons - $18.25 million