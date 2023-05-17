2023 NFL Season: Where will the Broncos finish in the AFC West?
The AFC West has the potential to be an exceptional division in the 2023 NFL season. Where will the Denver Broncos finish in the division? I don't think it's too early to predict this. After all, we've already seen tons of 2024 mock drafts and many national analysts have already predicted each team's record in 2023.
We'll do the same in this piece. The AFC West was supposed to be one of the best divisions the NFL had ever seen, but it wasn't. The Chiefs were their normal, elite self, and the only other team to finish above .500 was the Los Angeles Chargers, but even they weren't special by any means.
The 2023 season could be different, though, especially since the Broncos added an elite head coach in Sean Payton along with them filling their biggest holes.
Let's predict the AFC West for the 2023 season.
2023 NFL Season: Where will the Broncos finish in the AFC West?
1. Kansas City Chiefs: 13-4
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to win the division until they don't. They have won it every year since 2016 right after Denver had won it from 2011-2015. The Broncos did play the Chiefs close in both games in 2022, so I think with the potential for Denver to have some elite coaching, they can finally steal a game against KC.
The Chiefs' offense was just fine without Tyreek Hill in 2022 and I have a feeling it'll be just fine in 2023 as well. Perhaps one day a team can dethrone the Chiefs.
2. Denver Broncos: 10-7
Call me a homer. I do not care. My record prediction for Denver in 2023 is 10-7. When Sean Payton first arrived in New Orleans back in 2006, he led them to 10 wins and a berth in the NFC Championship Game. He's gotten immediate success out of his teams before.
Denver has a manageable schedule and should be able to take advantage of certain matchups they face in 2023. I do think Denver won't be a great team, and they may not even excel at a certain thing, but I think they'll be solid across the board and will do enough to get back into the playoffs in 2023
3. Los Angeles Chargers: 10-7
I don't personally think the Chargers will be appreciably better in 2023. They were a fine team in 2022, won 10 games, and looked like they were set to advance to the divisional round before a monumental comeback by the Jacksonville Jaguars back in the Wild Card round.
They did hire Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Joe Lombardi, who is now with Denver. Moore does worry me a bit, but the Chargers will continue to not be able to get out of their own way and will "meh" their way to 10 wins in 2023.
4. Las Vegas Raiders: 7-10
What exactly have the Las Vegas Raiders done to get better? They regressed at QB and didn't do much to improve their offensive line or secondary, either. I just do not get this team, and Josh McDaniels continues to prove that he is unfit to serve as a HC in the NFL.
The Raiders aren't going to be relevant in 2023, they just won't. Their offense might be competent enough but I don't think it'll be special, and I think their defense will continue to underperform en route to another losing season, which may bring into question McDaniels' future in LV.