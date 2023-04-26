2023 NFL mock draft: Broncos land help at CB, TE with top picks
9. Chicago Bears: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
The Chicago Bears made a massive commitment to Justin Fields by trading out of that first overall pick slot. If they're putting that much faith in Fields, they had better put a better offensive line in front of him. How about going after another former Buckeye with this selection?
10. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles landed a couple of pieces from the vaunted Georgia Bulldogs defense in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Here, they add yet another. Nolan Smith along with Haason Reddick coming off the edge? The Eagles already have tons of weapons on both sides of the ball but this could be scary.
11. Tennessee Titans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
I have a sneaking suspicion that Will Levis is going to end up in the AFC South, one way or the other. Some rumors have him going as high as 2nd overall to the Texans, others as high as 4th to the Colts. There's another school of thought that Levis winds up in Tennessee with the Titans, who have been sniffing around QBs and potentially the idea of trading up from this slot to get one.
12. Houston Texans: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
After passing on QBs to get Tyree Wilson at that second overall pick, the Texans turn around at this 12th overall slot and land another corner to pair with Derek Stingley Jr. in DeMeco Ryans' secondary. That would give Ryans two ball-hawks who have tremendous size at the position.