10 most underrated free-agent signings in Broncos history
- Several great offensive linemen have been found in free agency
- Some former Broncos have maintained ties to the Broncos through the airwaves
- "Pot Roast" was more than just a good nickname
The Denver Broncos have made some big waves through free agency in their history and have never been a team to shy away from the big deal.
After bringing in Peyton Manning in 2012, the Broncos had one of the best free-agent classes in history two years later, one that included Emmanuel Sanders, Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward and DeMarcus Ware. That class helped the team win Super Bowl 50.
But through the years, the Broncos have found several major names on the free-agent market, which began its current format ahead of the 1993 season. There are the names we remember, such as Manning and Ware, but there were also some players who had great stints in Denver after being signed as free agents who are not as quickly remembered.
In chronological order, here at the 10 most underrated free-agent signings in team history.
Brian Habib, Tackle- 1993
When the Broncos began to rebuild a new offensive line for John Elway in the mid-1990s, most of the attention went to left tackle Gary Zimmerman, and rightfully so. He is one of the best left tackles to ever play the game. But the guy over on the other side wasn't half bad himself.
Like Zimmerman, Habib came over from the Minnesota Vikings and joined the Broncos as a free agent in 1993. He would be the team's starting right tackle for the next five seasons, starting 78 out of 80 regular-season games in that time.
He was never named to the All-Pro team or a Pro Bowl roster, but he was a consistent and steady force for the Broncos as the team built itself into a Super Bowl contender, something Habib helped them win in 1997.
He played for the Seattle Seahawks in 1998 and 1999 before retiring but his best days were spent in Denver after being a tenth-round draft pick in 1988.