10 ideal first-round picks for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft
Would these 10 players be the most ideal selections for the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
9. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
While I would not be a fan of this pick if more valuable positions are still on the board when the Denver Broncos select, Rome Odunze is an insanely talented wide receiver. He's got it all; size, tools, route-running, pretty much everything you want in a future WR1 at the NFL level. Odunze would finally give the Denver Broncos a difference-maker at wide receiver and he'd slide nicely in with Josh Reynolds, Tim Patrick, and Marvin Mims Jr.
In this scenario, I do believe Courtland Sutton would be traded.
10. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
While Brock Bowers does not play a position that teams need to solidify to win Super Bowls, he's an alien of a player at the TE spot. He's got elite receiving ability, is of adequate size for the position, and is a willing blocker. George Kittle is the name that keeps popping up when people mention Bowers in the NFL.
Sean Payton did have some guy named Jimmy Graham at the tight end spot for years in New Orleans, and it's clear that Graham played a crucial part in their passing game. Bowers could likely line up as a tight end and even more out wide as a wide receiver. He feels like one of the few sure-fire prospects who will make it in the NFL.
The Denver Broncos must get the franchise QB during the 2024 NFL Draft, but it might not come with their first selection. Beyond the QB, Denver needs some juice along the defensive front and with their play-makers on offense as well.