10 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
4. Someone other than Patrick Surtain II leads the team in INTs
Patrick Surtain II had just one interception during the 2023 NFL Season. Justin Simmons led the way for the Broncos in the INT department last year. The one issue that can prevent Surtain from racking up interceptions is that opposing quarterbacks do not throw his way a lot because of how good he is in coverage. Having a lot of interceptions isn't something that a defensive back needs to have to be considered great
And Patrick Surtain II will not lead the Denver Broncos in picks in 2024. It could be someone like Ja'Quan McMillian, the Broncos feisty slot cornerback. Perhaps it's one of the safeties instead. Surtain is the best cornerback in the NFL by far and is set to play in his age-24 season, but he may even end his NFL career with a lower interception total simply because quarterbacks won't throw his way a ton.
3. Patrick Surtain II becomes richest DB in NFL history
To me, it is only a matter of time before Patrick Surtain II and the Denver Broncos agree on a mega contract extension. The number I would expect Surtain to hit is $25 million per year, which would make him, by far, the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, and he would deserve every single penny. Even during his rookie season, he was a top-10 cornerback in the NFL.
Now three years in, and it's clear that Surtain is the gold standard among cornerbacks and is going to cash in soon enough. The Broncos and GM George Paton hit this draft pick out of the park back in 2021. Even with Broncos fans calling for the team to draft Justin Fields or Mac Jones, Denver held firm in their desire to take Surtain, and it's clear that the Broncos made the right move taking him over Fields or Jones, who are both on new teams for 2024.
I would expect a four or five-year deal worth $25 million per season.