Denver Broncos may not name a starting quarterback until the last minute
Most of us are expecting Bo Nix to eventually be named the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos, but that might not come until the last minute. Honestly, there may not be a clear benefit in naming a starting quarterback early. The Chicago Bears actually did this earlier this offseason with Caleb Williams, but that was clearly more of a formality.
Anyway, the Broncos seem to have a genuine QB competition brewing, and while Zach Wilson could rebound during camp, it's clearly between Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix. Nix was the Broncos 12th overall pick and become the sixth QB taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Stidham is the lone incumbent in the QB room and is in the final year of a two-year, $10 million contract he signed with the team last offseason.
And from what we know so far, Stidham may actually be the slight leader. And while Sean Payton is likely prepared to name Bo Nix the starting QB before Week 1, there is nothing saying that he has to name the starter now, or two days for now. He may do it the day before Week 1 kicks off. To me, there isn't a clear competitive advantage to name the starter early.
Sure, it might help ease the players' curiosity, but the players on offense will have a ton of work with both Stidham and Nix, so I do not personally think it would impact any sort of chemistry with the play-makers or along the offensive line.
Folks, Bo Nix will be the starting QB of the Denver Broncos for the 2024 NFL Season unless something major happens. The Broncos picked him in the first round for a reason and had him high on their own board. However, do not be surprised if they don't name a starter until the last minute.