10 bold Denver Broncos predictions for the 2024 NFL offseason
Let's make 10 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos 2024 offseason!
6. The Denver Broncos will extend Garett Bolles and Courtland Sutton
According to Over The Cap's numbers, extending Garett Bolles and Courtland Sutton would save the Broncos a total of $21,132,000 in 2024. That would nearly erase their cap overage that they currently have. And while both Bolles and Sutton are not in their mid-20s anymore, both have earned extensions.
Bolles was again one of the better left tackles in the NFL and was much closer to his All-Pro 2020 form than his "Garett Holds" form back at the beginning of his career. And Sutton was a total highlight reel in 2023, making insane circus catches and being one of the best redzone threats in the NFL. While I'm sure both players are getting tired of losing in Denver, money talks.
And I think if Payton puts down strong enough offers in front of each, they would sign it. And frankly, both players should demand more money, as they earned it. Now, I could see a scenario where Payton trades both of them. Denver could embrace a youth movement in 2024 and get rid of some of their aging players, but depending on how quickly Payton wants to turn this roster into a winning one, he may prefer to extend them and make each Broncos for life.