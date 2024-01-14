10 bold Denver Broncos predictions for the 2024 NFL offseason
Let's make 10 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos 2024 offseason!
4. The Broncos WILL re-sign Wil Lutz, Michael Burton, and PJ Locke III
I think these are going to be three priority re-signings for the Denver Broncos. Wil Lutz came over in a trade and kicked for Sean Payton for years in New Orleans. Lutz went 30/34 on his field goals this year for a strong 88.2%. Lutz was money in some clutch moments for Denver and kicking across the NFL continues to be sub-par, so locking up one of the better kickers in the NFL is a must.
Michael Burton plays fullback, so many might not know much about him, but Burton is one of the best FBs in the game:
He also used to play for the Chiefs, so that's another reason why the Broncos should re-sign him, just in case KC wanted to bring him back. Michael Burton is a huge piece to the team's running game and is probably more important to the offense than you might think.
I also think the Broncos will re-sign PJ Locke III, who was very good this year. Locke definitely had the most productive year of his career in 2023. He racked up 53 total tackles, one interception, five passes defended, and three sacks. He was all over the field in Vance Joseph's defense and 27 years old in February. I think the Broncos need to turn the page with Justin Simmons, and long-time safety Kareem Jackson is no longer with the team.
PJ Locke isn't going to cost a ton to retain, and I think pairing him with another veteran FA addition or someone in the 2024 NFL Draft would be a fine solution. Or, maybe Caden Sterns and JL Skinner can show up in 2024?