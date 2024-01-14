10 bold Denver Broncos predictions for the 2024 NFL offseason
Let's make 10 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos 2024 offseason!
3. The Broncos will not re-sign Josey Jewell, Mike Purcell, and Fabian Moreau
Three of the Denver Broncos most notable free agents in 2024 will NOT be re-signed by the team, in my opinion. Jewell signed a two-year extension... two years ago and is set to be a free agent. He's a decent inside linebacker, but I think Denver is very high on Drew Sanders and want to deploy him as the starter next to Alex Singleton in 2024 and beyond, maybe.
Mike Purcell is in his mid-30s and a fine rotational player, I guess. The Broncos had one of the worst rush defenses in the NFL this year, and Purcell played in 44% of the defensive snaps. I don't think he is someone who should be in Denver's plans in 2024.
Purcell managed just 25 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and five QB hits. The Broncos can find better production along the defensive line and could find it in a younger player. So I think the team says goodbye to Purcell at the end of the season. Fabian Moreau was a late addition to the Broncos and ended up playing a lot of football for them when Damarri Mathis got benched.
Moreau was fine at the start, but did seem to really get worked in coverage toward the end of the 2023 NFL Season. Moreau is also 30 years old in April, so again, like Purcell, I think the Broncos can find better production in a younger player in free agency or even in the 2024 NFL Draft.
And in a more aerial perspective, the Broncos just need to get younger. Jewell, Purcell, and Moreau are not young.