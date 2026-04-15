Polarizing NFL Draft prospect comparison should force Broncos to take a hard look

The Denver Broncos put the finishing touches on the offensive side of the ball with the Jaylen Waddle trade. On paper, Denver's starting lineup could be one of the most talented in the NFL, but some supplementary additions are needed at running back and tight end.

And this becomes even more true for the long-term. Building a winner in the NFL is also about finding long-term options and being proactive, not reactive. That rings more true than ever at the tight end spot, where not only are both Evan Engram and Adam Trautman getting up there in age, but there isn't a legitimate young player in this room who the team could develop.

The Broncos could acquire such a player in the 2026 NFL Draft, a class that does appear to be rather deep at tight end, fortunately. After missing out on the draftable tight end prospects last year, the Broncos urgency to fix this position for the long-term should be higher than ever, and this polarizing prospect could be a part of that solution.

Could the Denver Broncos find the next Mike Evans in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Mike Klis offered up a side-by-side comparison with Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers and NFL great Mike Evans. The size resemblance is uncanny, but Stowers is a much more explosive player:

So there’s big-time potential here. TE or WR? #Broncos no doubt would look at Stowers as TE. https://t.co/w5dkQflhRo pic.twitter.com/nacuMqG4X1 — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) April 14, 2026

The Broncos also hosted Stowers on a visit on Tuesday, so the interest could be there. Stowers is one of the more athletic tight ends to ever test out at the NFL Combine, and he's someone who could sneak into the top 40 or 50 picks. Denver doesn't pick until the 62nd overall selection, so they'd likely be forced to trde up to acquire him in about a week.

The main issue with Stowers is that he's got virtually zero blocking upside and does have a skillset that is more in line with a wide receiver than a tight end, but Klis notes that the Broncos 'would see' Stowers at the tight end spot, which is interesting.

Head coach Sean Payton has had a long history with these types of players, and Engram was the latest piece of evidence there. In some respects, these big-bodied targets are positionless. Stowers has tight end qualites, but he also has receiver qualities.

In my view, the Broncos would benefit more from finding a true two-phase tight end - someone who can both block and receive. That type of player is simply not on the roster, but the Broncos do have targets who are bigger.

A prospect like Sam Roush from Stanford would be a much more well-rounded player for Denver to target. However, the comparison to Evans should make doubters rethink. Stowers is just about as tall, heavier, but faster and way more explosive than the future Hall of Famer.

Denver does also have to look to the long-term with any of their 2026 draft picks, so the argument here should be simple: do the Broncos see Stowers, more so than present day, having an impact on this offense five years down the road?

It's impossible to argue with the athletic profile that Stowers has, and that alone could be enough to do what it takes to draft him in 2026.