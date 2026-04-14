Broncos hosting dream Sean Payton NFL Draft fit for crucial visit

The Denver Broncos have had plenty of reported pre-draft interest in offensive weapons, but one player screams "Dream Sean Payton Target".

That player is Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers, whose NFL projection is a fun discussion point right now. And frankly, it's a big reason why Stowers is not being considered a 1st-round pick despite running a blazing 4.51 in the 40-yard dash and posting an other-worldly 45.5-inch vertical jump at the Scouting Combine.

Stowers is reportedly taking his pre-draft visit to Denver officially, and that meeting will be absolutely critical for both Stowers and the Broncos in determining whether or not he's an actual fit.

Eli Stowers taking crucial pre-draft visit with Denver Broncos

It's funny that this video calls Eli Stowers "The Biggest Riddle" in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sean Payton is seeking a long-term "Joker" for his offense, so the adjacent Batman reference won't be lost on most everyone in Broncos Country.

And frankly, this video pokes a lot of holes in Stowers' game and skill set. Josh Norris and Hayden Winks do a great job of breaking down pass-catchers as they get ready to move on to the NFL, and in fact were very high on Broncos third-round pick Pat Bryant in the pre-draft process just a year ago.

Now, they are saying that the Broncos -- and Sean Payton -- might be the perfect fit for a player like Stowers, who was only on the field for 41 percent of Vanderbilt's designed running plays last season and just 59 percent of their snaps overall. Still, he's a major difference-maker in the passing game, which is what the Broncos would be seeking.

And as a converted quarterback, he's still new to learning the nuances of playing the tight end position. That's part of the reason why he's such a fascinating prospect, and maybe even divisive if a team like the Broncos would take him. But the Broncos have Evan Engram on the roster right now, and are probably one of the few teams that actually can afford Stowers some patience as he gets ready to transition to the NFL level.

At the beginning of the video, they actually compare Stowers to former Saints wide receiver Marques Colston, and they begin talking about him as though his projection at the NFL level will have way less to do with playing tight end and a lot more of playing a big slot role.

Frankly, that's a player Sean Payton has loved using throughout his coaching career. You can go back to the likes of Marques Colston, but also include Jimmy Graham in that list. You can also add Jared Cook to that category, as well as Juwan Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and even Evan Engram. I'll throw DeVaughn Vele's name into the mix as well.

It's no question that this is the type of player Sean Payton targets for his Joker role, so Stowers does seem to be a great overall fit for the Denver Broncos in that way. But as a blocker, he might even be worse than leaving something to be desired at this stage. That can be developed and coached, but is it too much of an issue to bank on that progression happening in the next 2-3 years?

That's part of what makes this particular pre-draft visit so crucial. The Broncos only have one pick in the first three rounds as of right now. Investing in Stowers would be a major statement given the team's lack of current draft capital.

And for Stowers, this pre-draft visit is going to be crucial in terms of selling himself to the organization. he's going to have to answer questions of why, as a fifth-year senior, he was not even playing 60 percent of offensive snaps at Vanderbilt. He's going to have to answer the question of why he could not even get on the field for half of his team's running plays.

The Broncos will grill him. They will grill him on his fit for their context and offense, and find out what he's capable of handling at the NFL level. But you're buying the vision for a player in the NFL Draft more than you are a "finished product" at this stage. Stowers would be a dynamic weapon in Denver's offense, and is stylistically very much in alignment with what Sean Payton covets.