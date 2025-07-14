Perfect Sean Payton wide receiver may have just become available for trade

On Monday, news broke about an NFC wide receiver who could now be available for trade and just so happens to fit Sean Payton's offense perfectly.

Sean Payton absolutely has a 'thing' for big-bodied wide receivers who can block. Guys like Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, and Devaughn Vele are all big-bodied targets, and even the team signing Evan Engram fits into that mold to a degree.

For years now, these are the types of receivers that Payton has coveted on his offenses, and that trend has kept up with the Denver Broncos. The main issue with the team's WR room has been the lack of a clear-cut no. 1 target, but if nothing else, Denver does have a ton of depth. However, did the ideal trade at WR just develop for Denver?

49ers' WR Jauan Jennings might be available for trade...

The San Francisco 49ers have wide receiver drama again!

In recent history, the Niners have traded Deebo Samuel, undergone shaky contract negotiations with Brandon Aiyuk, and now have another situation on their hands with Jauan Jennings, a former seventh-round pick who broke out in 2024 with 77 receptions, 975 yards, and six touchdowns. The 2024 season was his fourth in the NFL.

Jennings just turned 28 years old and did not reach the 450-yard mark in any of his first three seasons in the NFL, all with the 49ers. He's a 6'3", 212-pound target who is also a willing blocker, so Jennings is just oozing 'Sean Payton wide receiver.'

It's not clear at the moment if the San Francisco 49ers would be willing to trade the player, but with their offseason departures and them seeming to embrace a new era of youth, a trade might be firmly on the table.

Being that Jennings is set to play in his age-28 season already and is in need of a new contract, the asking price might not be all that high. Denver could also potentially package one of their other wide receivers in the deal to make it enticing for the 49ers.

Would this be a good trade?