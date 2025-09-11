Pair of former Broncos' legends square off on in NFC showdown on TNF

Thursday Night Football in Week 2 features the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers. Two former, notable Broncos are in this game. The Broncos have already seen a few former players on opposite sidelines, and they're set to see a good bit more in 2025.

Part of the rebuild by Sean Payton and George Paton did force the team to part ways with a ton of former players, and I cannot imagine that each of those decisions was easy, but it's the way things go in today's NFL.

Well, a pair of former notable players are centerstage in Thursday Night Football in Week 2, when the Washington Commanders travel to Green Bay to face the Packers.

Brandon McManus and Von Miller hope to play key roles on their teams in 2025

Brandon McManus played nine years for the Denver Broncos from 2014-2022. He latched on with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 and ended up appearing in 11 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2024. He's now played 12 games for the Packers and has actually gone 22/23 on field goals, so he's turned into quite the efficient kicker.

His 95.7% field goal percentage would obviously be the highest in his NFL career. He made just 81.4% of his kicks with the Denver Broncos and 81.1% of his kicks with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so he's been below-average for much of his career.

Von Miller is one of the best players in franchise history and has played in a few teams since being traded to the LA Rams back in 2021. He's now with the Washington Commanders and did have a QB hit in their Week 1 win over the New York Giants.

He had six games in 13 games for the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL Season. Von Miller played 10 years for the Denver Broncos and racked up 110.5 sacks in 142 regular season games, also adding a Super Bowl title and Super Bowl MVP in 2015.

Both well into their 30s, a pair of former key Denver Broncos' players are still hanging around in 2025.