One problem could derail the Broncos if it isn’t solved versus the Chiefs

The Broncos have a chance to extend their winning streak to eight games with a win over the Chiefs in Week 11. It's the Broncos' final game before their Week 12 bye. Kansas City comes into this game at just 5-4, but a win over Denver in Week 11 really makes things interesting in the AFC West.

However, at the end of the day, Denver and KC are 8-2 and 5-4 for a reason - the Broncos are better, period. They have a better roster and are better when the games get late and when it's needed the most. That doesn't mean the Broncos will win, though, as there are legs to the argument of "well it's the Chiefs."

Denver is a flawed team as well. Besides the outstanding defense, this team is actually a bit sloppy, but the sloppiest can absolutely be corrected, but if this one problem continues and isn't fixed to a degree, it could ruin the team's chances in Week 11.

Penalties could ruin the Broncos' chances in Week 11 if this issue is not fixed

The Broncos' penalty issues are well-documented at this point. They have been called for the most in the NFL this year, with 83 infractions through the first 10 games. That comes out to a whopping 8.3 yards per game, which is simply inexcusable.

On the flip side, the Chiefs have been called for 59 penalties, which is the eighth-fewest. Since they have played just nine games, the Chiefs are getting called for 6.5 a game. Kansas City is still committing penalties, but it's nearly two-fewer per game, and, with this game shaping up to be a close one, it's easy to see how just a few penalties could decide things one way or another.

Sean Payton has told us all season now that the penalty issues are going to get fixed, but it's not been fixed yet, so you have to wonder if this is now a inability of the coaching staff to actually fix the issue. If so, the Broncos are going to begin losing games they should win.

And in this game, it would be extra frustrating if it came down to a silly penalty that Denver gets called for. If there was any game for the Broncos to play strong, polished football, it's here in Week 11 against a team that has continually come through in bigger games.