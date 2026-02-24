One free agent from every AFC West team the Broncos could steal this offseason

Every season, players join division rivals via free agency or trades. Anything can happen in this league. Free agency is coming up, specifically, the legal tampering period opens on Monday, March 9, and the Denver Broncos might sign players from AFC West teams depending on the fit. There could be mutual interest between the players and the Broncos due to coaches, the city, and other connections.

Last season, the Broncos signed running back J.K. Dobbins from the Los Angeles Chargers. Before that, they have signed quarterback Jarrett Stidham from the Las Vegas Raiders, and other AFC West-related moves also included running back Jamaal Charles, fullback Michael Burton, and edge Frank Clark signing with the Broncos from the Kansas City Chiefs.

With free agency coming up, let's take a look at AFC West players the Broncos could target ...

One free agent from every AFC West rival the Broncos could pursue in free agency

Kansas City Chiefs - Leo Chenal, Inside Linebacker:

Inside linebacker must be a top priority for the Broncos in this upcoming new league year. Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are set to become unrestricted free agents. Dre Greenlaw has missed time. Denver must be aggressive at this position by adding a top-name guy.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a solid roster in 2025, and their season was a massive failure, but Leo Chenal was a bright spot on their defense. He might be a target for Denver in free agency as a third guy if Strnad leaves. Chenal does not have monster numbers stat-wise, but has been solid for KC. A guy to watch for the Broncos as free agency approaches.

Chenal's athleticism would be a welcome addition to the linebacker room.

Las Vegas Raiders - Eric Stokes, Cornerback:

The Broncos have a loaded secondary. There are rumors of Riley Moss being a potential trade candidate, as they drafted Jahdae Barron with their first-round pick in 2025. I do not expect Moss to get traded, but he always could if the price is right. If Moss gets traded, the outside cornerback depth chart would be: Surtain, Barron, Abrams-Draine, and Jaden Robinson (futures deal).

Eric Stokes might be an under-the-radar name for the Broncos, especially if Moss gets dealt. Adding a veteran corner could make sense, despite not being a top priority. The former Packers' first-round selection had a bounce-back season with the Raiders in 2025, and could be a free agency target for the Broncos.

Los Angeles Chargers - Zion Johnson, Guard:

The Broncos are not in a bad cap situation heading into free agency, but they could free up extra space to add big-name guys at positions such as running back and wide receiver. A move that could be done to save cap is cutting veteran left guard Ben Powers, who is set to enter the final year of his contract. Cutting Powers could save over $12 million if it were a post-June 1st move. He missed time in 2025 due to injury, and his absence was nicely filled by Alex Palczewski, so moving on from him might make sense.

If Denver cuts Powers, a player who could make sense is Chargers' guard Zion Johnson. Johnson is a former first-round draft pick, younger, and would be cheap for the Broncos. Johnson was easily the brightest spot on that atrocious 2025 Chargers offensive line.

Could the Broncos target any of these three players set to become free agents? Who knows, but there could be a fit in Denver. It will be interesting to see if Denver pulls the trigger on any division rival free agent, as they did last season with Dobbins.