One free agent from each NFC team the Broncos could sign in 2026

The Denver Broncos are going to have a ton of players to choose from when free agency begins in about three weeks, and one thing to note here is that free agency just isn't about trying to sign the biggest-name players.

It's often about signing players who best fit what the team wants to do on offense or defense, and this definitely applies to the Broncos. As the free agent period approaches, the Broncos will have to come up with a plan of how they want to attack things.

They also may need some backup plans if players they plan on signing end up signing with another team. We took a look at one free agent from every NFC team the Broncos could target. Now, yes, the Broncos aren't going to sign all of these players, but it's clear that there are a ton of fits out there.

One free agent from every NFC team who could be on the Denver Broncos radar

NFC North

Green Bay Packers - Quay Walker, LB

One of many linebackers on this list, Quay Walker is hitting free agency for the first time in his career and would bring some youth and upside to the Broncos linebacker room.

Chicago Bears - CJ Gardner-Johnson, S

CJ Gardner-Johnson began his career with Sean Payton's Saints back in 2019 and is one of those 'do it all' defensive backs who has 20 career interceptions. If Denver wanted to continue adding talent on the backend, Gardner-Johnson would be a fun addition.

Minnesota Vikings - Eric Wilson, LB

Eric Wilson is a veteran linebacker who is coming off the best season of his career in 2025. It might be more likely that he re-signs with the Minnesota Vikings, but money talks.

Detroit Lions - Malcolm Rodriguez, LB

A player who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, Malcolm Rodriguez may need to reset himself for a year as a depth option. The Broncos could have a spot for him as an LB3 or LB4 option.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons - Kaden Elliss, LB

The brother of Jonah Elliss, Kaden Elliss is another player who was drafted by Payton and the Saints. With Payton himself clearly valuing the Elliss family bloodline, it might actually be a shock if the older Elliss didn't sign with the Broncos.

New Orleans Saints - Demario Davis, LB

Demario Davis is another linebacker with Payton connections. Davis is 37 years old, so this signing would be incredibly temporary. The veteran did have 143 total tackles in 2025 and has missed just two career games. Davis has been in the NFL since 2012.

Carolina Panthers - Rico Dowdle, RB

Rico Dowdle is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. That kind of high-floor consistency is something the Broncos need in the running back room. Dowdle would be a reliable addition for Denver.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cade Otton, TE

A legitimate in-line tight end with blocking and receiving ability, Cade Otton might not be the biggest name, but he'd unlock quite a bit on the offensive side of the ball for Denver.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys - George Pickens, WR*

I put the asterisk here due to the likelihood that George Pickens is hit with the franchise tag, but I guess there is always a chance that doesn't happen. Pickens is a hyper-athletic WR1 player who the Broncos would surely have a ton of interest. Pickens had nearly 1,500 yards in 2025 and is only set to play in his age-25 season in 2026.

New York Giants - Daniel Bellinger, TE

Daniel Bellinger is another in-line tight end who could help the Broncos. He's a good blocker but isn't going to offer a whole lot as a receiver, but there is potential present there. The Broncos could target Bellinger if they aren't wanting to again spend a lot of money to beef up the position.

Washington Commanders Shy Tuttle, DT

An undrafted free agent by the Saints back in 2019. Shy Tuttle is another connection with Payton ties and could be some high-end depth along the defensive line for the Broncos in 2026.

Philadelphia Eagles - Nakobe Dean, LB

An injury-prone but productive linebacker, Nakobe Dean would be one heck of a risk, but the reward is there. Dean plays bigger than he is and did breakout in 2024 with three sacks, 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers - Brian Robinson, RB

Brian Robinson is 6-1 and 225 pounds, so he's a bigger back who has averaged 800 yards per 17-game season across his four-year career. He's also averaged just over 4.1 yards per carry and is someone the Broncos could deploy in short-yardage situations.

Seattle Seahawks - Kenneth Walker III, RB

The Super Bowl LX MVP is best-suited as a '1a' option, but that could be how the Broncos deploy Kenneth Walker III. He's got elite tackle-breaking ability and a four-year track record of production in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams - Kamren Curl, S

In the off chance that the Broncos were to move on from Brandon Jones, which I don't believe would happen, they could throw a free agent contract to Kamren Curl, a very underrated player at the position. Curl has great size at 6-2 and racked up two interceptions, five passes defended, two sacks, and 122 total tackles in 2025.

Arizona Cardinals - Calais Campbell, DT

Calais Campbell is from Denver and is still playing at a high level at 39 years old, which is impossible to believe. Campbell had 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025. Adding Campbell would only elevate the defensive line.