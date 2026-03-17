One Broncos signing could send clear Super Bowl message to the NFL

The Denver Broncos have had an underwhelming free agency period, to say the least. They are the last team to make any external additions, and at the time this post was published, they still have yet to add one at all.

But one move could turn the frowns in Broncos Country upside down. One move would not only make the team better, but would change the vibes of the offseason completely.

That move? The Denver Broncos should sign veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan to help replace John Franklin-Myers, who bolted for the Titans in free agency on a three-year deal worth $63 million in total money.

Cameron Jordan would be a really smart free agent pickup for the Broncos

Things can always change, but it's starting to feel like a real possibility that all of the "Big Four" will not be with the Saints in 2026 for various reasons:



▪️Demario Davis

▪️Taysom Hill

▪️Cam Jordan

▪️Alvin Kamara — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) March 17, 2026

Cam Jordan has been one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL since he came into the league back in the 2011 NFL Draft. That 2011 NFL Draft class also produced Broncos legend Von Miller, who also happens to be a free agent this offseason (and one the Broncos should consider bringing back for one last ride).

Jordan had 10.5 sacks last year for the Saints, and clearly hasn't lost a step at this point in his career. After losing John Franklin-Myers, who played just over 500 snaps last season and had 7.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits. He played 49 of the snaps for Denver's defense, while Jordan played 590 snaps (54 percent) for the Saints.

Again, he hasn't lost a step, and Denver's defense caters to the defensive linemen by keeping them fresh and playing a lower number of total snaps.

It would be a great situation for him to step into, especially with the chance to reunite with the guy who once drafted him: Sean Payton.

On @T_Armstead72's show, Cam Jordan said he has three options that he's considering — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 16, 2026

This type of signing would send a clear message to the Broncos' fan base and the rest of the NFL: The Broncos are going for a Super Bowl in 2026. You don't sign a player like Cameron Jordan, who will be 37 years old this season, if you're not going for it all.

And frankly, Jordan wouldn't leave a situation like he has in New Orleans to sign with any other team if he didn't believe he could go win a Super Bowl.

We've seen this type of move work wonders for the Broncos in the past, as well. They added veteran free agent Neil Smith when he was 31 years old, and he helped the team win back-to-back Super Bowls. They added veteran free agent DeMarcus Ware at the age of 32, and he helped them win Super Bowl 50.

Jordan is quite a bit older at this point, but you get the idea. There's simply no questioning what signing him would represent from a message standpoint.