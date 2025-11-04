No-brainer Broncos-Saints trade is too good for Denver to refuse

After the way things went against the Houston Texans, the Denver Broncos have a no-brainer trade to be made with the New Orleans Saints ahead of this year's deadline. It might not make or break the season, but there's no reason for GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton to balk at it.

The Broncos played on Sunday without All-Pro return specialist and wide receiver Marvin Mims, who has not only been phenomenal in the return game for three years, but he's also been one of the most clutch offensive weapons on the team.

Even with young players they like at receiver, the Broncos have no good reason to not trade for Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed. Shaheed was a 1st-team All-Pro return man in 2023 and a Pro Bowler as well. And he might be available for a bargain.

Broncos have no reason to balk at Rashid Shaheed trade before deadline

The Broncos like to attack deep downfield and Shaheed is one of the best at making big-time plays in the vertical passing game. He has averaged 14.9 yards per reception over the first four years of his NFL career, and could give the Broncos another weapon in the vertical passing game to take the top off of defenses.

The latest on the rumor mill seems to indicate that Shaheed could be available fora 3rd-round pick, which will be late in the round at this point for the Broncos. And we all know that the "initial" asking price for a player leaked to the public is rarely what a team gets. If Shaheed is going for any pick on Day 3, the Broncos should pounce.

Heck, they could even just give the Saints their fourth-round pick back for Shaheed, the selection they acquired in the Devaughn Vele trade before the start of the season.

We mentioned that Sunday's game against the Texans really gave this trade idea a shove into the realm of necessity. Everyone saw the Broncos' replacement plan for Marvin Mims Jr. on punt returns -- Michael Bandy -- make a crucial mistake in a defensive battle.

Bandy misread a punt and muffed it, giving the Texans a free three points in a one-score game. There's really no reason why the Broncos wouldn't go after a player like Shaheed to upgrade not only their receiver room but also have an actual plan on punt returns if Mims can't play at some point.

And as of right now, Mims was a DNP on Monday's injury report in concussion protocol. Even if Shaheed doesn't have time to come in and learn the offense in short order, he can go out there and return punts. He has one punt return touchdown in each of the last two seasons leading up to this year, and still needs one for 2025.

Maybe it will come in orange and blue.