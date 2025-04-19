Nightmare draft scenario for Denver Broncos would make life impossible

The Denver Broncos have obvious needs in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but they could be put in an impossible position. It feels like most mock drafts and even Broncos wants think the team will take an offensive player in Round 1 of the NFL Draft on April 24th.

For a while, tight end was the most common position in the first-round mocks, but ever since signing Evan Engram, many have moved to running back as the pick for the 20th slot. Some have also thrown a defensive lineman into the mix at pick 20. Well, there is going to be a lot of talent for the Broncos to hopefully choose from in the first round.

Just because there may be a lot of talent, though, does not mean Denver remaining at pick 20 will have a key prospect available to them...

Could they end up in a legitimate nightmare scenario?

Here is what Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report said was the nightmare 2025 NFL Draft scenario for the Denver Broncos:

"Denver Broncos: All of the prime targets to bolster the skill positions around Bo Nix (Ashton Jeanty, Tetairoa McMillan, Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Omarion Hampton, Matthew Golden and Emeka Egbuka) are off the board when they’re on the clock in the No. 20 spot. " Brad Gagnon

What would the Denver Broncos do in this situation?

This actually would be a less-than-ideal scenario. If this ended up happening, Denver might honestly have to consider trading down (if there even if a viable offer to move down) or even target someone along the defensive line, which feels like the most likely position in Round 1 after someone on offense.

However, the defense did improve more than the offense in free agency, as Denver signed Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. The offense got Evan Engram, and it's abundantly clear that the offense stiill has more needs than defense.

It would be understandable if Denver ended up taking defense in the first round, but it would also be a bit hard to accept. The Broncos have been pretty inept on offense for years but did show a good bit of promise in the 2024 NFL Season. Denver has really never had many troubles on defense, so I also believe many fans are using the team's past offensive ineptitude as another reason why they'd like to see offense in Round 1.

However, the board is not guaranteed to fall a certain way, so the Broncos might end up being put in a legitimate nightmare scenario.