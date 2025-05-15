NFL saved the latest Bo Nix-Maxx Crosby chapter for the biggest audience

The Denver Broncos had a long losing streak against the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the 2024 season, and quarterback Bo Nix made sure to end it. The Broncos dismantled the Raiders multiple times last year, and on-field microphones captured Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby trying to get under Bo Nix's skin.

It didn't work.

Crosby's attempt at playing mind games perhaps only further increased Nix's focus in those games as the Broncos rookie threw for 479 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions in two games against the Raiders. He also had a rushing touchdown in the first matchup.

It looks like the beginning of a special relationship on the field between the two fiery competitors, and the NFL is getting that matchup under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football.

Broncos will play Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10

The Broncos' full schedule has been released with the team taking on the Raiders in Week 10 for the first time, a much longer wait than last year when the Raiders came to Denver in Week 5.

The Broncos play their first divisional matchup in Week 3, a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. They won't play a divisional matchup again until the Week 10 prime time matchup against the Raiders.

The majority of Denver's divisional games will happen in the second half of the 2025 season. They play in Denver against Kansas City in Week 11, they go to Las Vegas in Week 14, they play in Kansas City on Christmas in Week 17, and they finish out the season with the Chargers in Denver for a Week 18 showdown.

Having only one divisional matchup early in the season can be advantageous as later in the year, if you have taken care of business early on, you can control your own destiny. The Broncos will have that chance starting with a Week 10 bout between Bo Nix and Maxx Crosby, who will be playing the game of cat and mouse all night long with Kirk Herbstreit commentating.