NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Where do the Broncos stand after Week 9?
The Denver Broncos got blown out in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens, so let's see where they rank in the latest NFL power rankings. There are a lot of bad teams in the NFL this season, and the Broncos are not one of them.
At the end of the day, this team is still 5-4 and in a playoff spot, so let's all calm down a bit and have some perspective on the situation. The team is in the middle of developing a rookie QB and have been good enough to hang around in the NFL playoff picture thus far.
By all accounts this has been a huge success in 2024. Let's see where the Denver Broncos stand in the NFL power rankings as we close out Week 9.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Where do the Broncos stand after Week 9?
32. New Orleans Saints (2-7)
Yeah, this is just a sad situation all wrong, and I am not sure if there is a single redeemable thing about the New Orleans Saints. This is a poorly coached and poorly run franchise.
31. New England Patriots (2-7)
The New England Patriots are very bad, but the team is supposed to be bad. A full-scale rebuild is what the Pats are in the middle off at the moment.
30. Carolina Panthers (2-7)
The Carolina Panthers... won?
Yes, they did. They notched a victory over the New Orleans Saints and have now won their second game of the season.
29. Cleveland Browns (2-7)
The Cleveland Browns got blown out by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Their failed trade for Deshaun Watson has set them back years, honestly.
28. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)
Yeesh. This was a disaster from the get-go. What else is there to say about the Las Vegas Raiders other than disaster?
27. New York Giants (2-7)
Man, there are a lot of bad teams in the NFL this year, and I worry that Daniel Jones being terrible is going to get Brian Daboll fired.
26. Miami Dolphins (2-6)
Almost doesn't count in the NFL, but the Miami Dolphins almost beat the Buffalo Bills for what that is worth.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost yet again in Week 9 and are now 2-7 on the season. It's another wasted year in the Trevor Lawrence era.
24. Tennessee Titans (2-6)
The Tennessee Titans beat the New England Patriots in Week 9. The Titans are among the worst teams in football but are picking all the down down at ninth. It just goes to show you just how many bad teams there are this season.
23. Seattle Seahawks (4-5)
Just give me a break, man. I understand why people were sneakily high on this team heading into the season, but it's clear that they just do not have the infrastructure in place to be a legitimate team at the moment.
22. New York Jets (3-6)
The New York Jets are still bad, people.
21. Chicago Bears (4-4)
Did the NFL world all collectively think that the Chicago Bears had something going for them when they were 4-2 just a couple of weeks ago?
20. Dallas Cowboys (3-5)
Embarrassing.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4)
It would be quite something if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 9. I just do not see it, though.
18. Indianapolis Colts (4-4)
Can the Indianapolis Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football? As I type these words, that game is still in progress, so these rankings could end up looking a little different depending on the result.
Maybe they'll tie!
17. Denver Broncos (5-4)
The Denver Broncos have lost to the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Baltimore Ravens.
They have beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers.
It's clear that Denver tends to beat the better teams they play, but this team is still 5-4 and still in the middle of a rebuild.
16. Los Angeles Rams (4-4)
15. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
A boring team that beats the teams they should and loses to the teams they should as well. Pretty whelming, if you ask me.
14. Cincinnati Bengals (4-5)
We'll see if the Cincinnati Bengals have enough juice in them to continue turning their season around. If so, it'd be a crazy story.
13. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with a ton of injuries this season to say the least, but they are still hanging around in the NFC West.
12. Arizona Cardinals (5-4)
Let me have this. I have said for months now that the Arizona Cardinals would be better than expected in 2024, and here we are. The team blew out the Chicago Bears in Week 9 and now lead the NFC West
11. Minnesota Vikings (5-2)
The Minnesota Vikings are currently playing on Monday Night Football and will have a different record when we wake up...
How far can Sam Darnold take them?
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)
The Pittsburgh Steelers now have former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson as their starter. We'll see how long that lasts.
9. Houston Texans (6-3)
An ugly loss yes, but the Houston Texans are still a good football team and will win double-digit games this season
8. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
Another win for the Philadelphia Eagles makes me think this team has figured something out after the bye week.
7. Atlanta Falcons (6-3)
The Atlanta Falcons are beginning to stack wins as many thought they would coming into the 2024 NFL Season. They are too talented to not win the NFC South this season.
6. Green Bay Packers (6-3)
Yes, it was a tough loss, but the Green Bay Packers are still a very good football team. Don't overthink this.
5. Washington Commanders (7-2)
Uhm, guys, the Washington Commanders keep winning...
This team is going to win the NFC East, and they also happen to have to best QB in the division as well.
4. Buffalo Bills (7-2)
Barely escaping the Miami Dolphins at home is actually embarrassing, but the Bills won, and a win is a win!
3. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
The Baltimore Ravens dismantled the Denver Broncos today and got back on the right track after a brutal loss against the Browns in Week 8.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)
Playing on Monday Night Football this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs need to show us more on offense to potentially overtake the Detroit Lions.
1. Detroit Lions (7-1)
Absolutely, positively, the best and most complete team in the NFL, and I am not sure it's close. A win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 again has the Detroit Lions no. 1 in the NFL power rankings.