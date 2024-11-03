Bo Nix takes care of Broncos wide receiver problem by himself
The Denver Broncos have had issues with their wide receiver position all season, and Bo Nix apparently decided to take matters into his own hands on Sunday.
Literally.
Nix just caught his first NFL touchdown pass on a trick play which couldn't have come at a better time for the Denver Broncos' offense.
Bo Nix catches touchdown pass on a trick play to get Broncos on the board
After handing the ball off to Javonte Williams, Williams pitched the ball to Courtland Sutton and Sutton fired the ball to Bo Nix, who was actually pretty well-covered on the play. But Sutton knows a thing or two about making sure you give your guy a chance, and he gave Nix a chance on this play with a great throw.
And Nix came down with it for the touchdown.
Nix and the Broncos have moved the ball pretty well overall in the first half of this game against the Ravens, but they whiffed on a fourth-down play on the drive that preceded this touchdown and couldn't put points on the board. They have given up a little too much ground to the Baltimore Ravens early on, but this play from Nix was pretty impressive.
The Broncos tried three times to just punch the ball in but the one yard they needed to score on the Ravens felt like about 10 by the time we got to a third down play.
But all is well that ends well, right?
Nix made sure the Broncos got seven points on the board with an outstanding catch, and he did it on the heels of being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October.
Nix threw an interception on the Broncos' first possession of this game against Baltimore, but it wasn't his fault. Nix threw a pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey that hit him in the hands and was tipped up into the waiting arms of the Baltimore Ravens.
At the time of this post being written, Nix leads all NFL rookies with 13 total touchdowns on the season. He has eight passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and now a receiving touchdown. He's having a really good month-plus but going into Baltimore is a brutal task for any quarterback in the NFL.