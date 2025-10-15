NFL Power Rankings: Bo Nix has work to do in latest AFC QB rankings

Bo Nix had one of the best rookie seasons of all-time at the QB position in 2024. He was responsible for 34 touchdowns and helped lead the Broncos to a 10-7 record and their first playoff appearance since the 2015 season.

Many said Denver was poised to breakout this year, but that simply hasn't happened yet. However, the Broncos still have 11 regular season games left, so a lot can change. Nix sees himself as one of many young quarterbacks in the AFC, but the conference as a whole has been quite bad this year.

Let's see where the young passer falls in the latest QB rankings in the AFC. The latest performances are weighed here, but we can also look at the total body of work since we're approaching the halfway point of the season.

Bo Nix has some work to do in the latest AFC quarterback power rankings

16. Cooper Rush, Baltimore Ravens

Cooper Rush has filled in quite poorly for Lamar Jackson, and between all the injuries the Baltimore Ravens have endured this year, the QB position has been the worst one. Rush is a backup QB in this league and is simply not going to keep this team afloat as long as Jackson is out.

15. Justin Fields, New York Jets

The Denver Broncos got a glimpse of just how bad Justin Fields is. He holds onto the ball for way too long and runs into sacks. The only redeeming quality of Fields as a QB in the NFL is what he can do with his legs, but that's truly it.

14. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan, so it's been a mess thus far, but Cam Ward hasn't done himself any favors, and we don't have to lie about the fact that he's been bad this year, but he's also a rookie QB on what could be one of the worst teams the NFL has seen in ages.

13. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith has thrown 10 interceptions already and has been a massive disappointment for the Las Vegas Raiders, and it would be quite disappointing if Denver didn't intercept Smith at least once in Week 10.

12. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

All things considered, Dillon Gabriel has played well this year, but he's on a failing Cleveland Browns team and isn't going to amount to much this year. Him not throwing an INT thus far is pretty impressive if you ask me.

11. Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Flacco is now on the Cincinnati Bengals and had a decent start in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. Flacco has now played four three AFC North teams, which is interesting.

10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has struggled with interceptions this year, and the entire operation in Miami just feels off right now. I wouldn't even think Tagovailoa is safe as their starting QB in 2026 and beyond. He's 10th in our power rankings.

9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has had a 90+ passer rating in each of the last three games, so he could be improving, but he's largely been iffy this year but also does have to deal with his wide receivers dropping passes at a frequent rate.

8. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has definitely left some meat on the bone, but he's taken care of the football over the last month and is playing some efficient QB for the Denver Broncos. He can absolutely ascend in these rankings, and with some shaky defenses coming up, the hope is that he and the offense can take off.

7. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud has been very efficient during the Houston Texans' two-game win streak, and we're beginning to see glimpses of his 2023 self here in 2025, but the offensive line remains a huge concern.

6. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

All of a sudden, Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a position to run away with the AFC North title. Rodgers simply has to play average football, and the Steelers will get there. He's been good-not-great this year.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers have gone 1-2 over their last three games since a strong 3-0 start. Herbert has already eclipsed his 2024 interception total here in 2025, but he's still among the more efficient QBs in the NFL and has largely played well this year.

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The reigning MVP had a rough outing against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, but Josh Allen still has a 103.1 passer rating and already has 11 touchdown passes this year. Buffalo's two-game win streak is painting a pretty bleak picture right now, but Allen and the Bills will be fine.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs seem to be heating up at just the right time, which is bad news for every other team in the AFC. Rashee Rice also comes back this week, so we could see the Chiefs' offense hit new levels, and Mahomes himself is beginning to hit his stride.

1. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Completing over 70% of his passes thus far and being hyper-efficient throwing the ball down the field, Drake Maye is the top QB in our AFC power rankings and is hitting his breakout here in his second season in the NFL. The Patriots are now first in the AFC East, and it truly does seem like they can win the division.