NFL Power Rankings: AFC West quarterback rankings before preseason

The AFC West could be the deepest division in football in 2025. Let's power rank the QBs as preseason approaches. With training camps slowly beginning to wrap up across the NFL, teams will soon turn their attention to the preseason.

We're almost at regular season action, and it's going to be a huge year for the Denver Broncos, as many have said this team could make a deep playoff run to the Super Bowl. The one thing that does stick out in the division is the amount of quarterback talent present.

And if Denver can get some top-10 QB play from Bo Nix in 2025, the Broncos are going to be dangerous. Let's power rank the quarterbacks in the AFC West as preseason approaches.

Power ranking AFC West quarterbacks approaching preseason

4. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

I have no idea why people think Geno Smith is this great quarterback. He's in his mid-30s, has regressed recently, and was just traded for a third-round pick. This is someone who could hold the fort down at an average level for a few years, but there is just nothing special with Smith at this point. He's a high-end backup most weeks but can at times play like a top-20 starter. He is clearly the worst quarterback in the AFC West and it's really not much of a discussion.

3. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have something special in Bo Nix, who could rise up these QB rankings in the 2025 NFL Season. It would not shock me to see Nix surpass Justin Herbert in the AFC West hierarchy, as it feels like Herbert is just about maxed-out in the NFL. Nix does have a dual-threat ability and can make elite plays with his arm and legs.

This year two jump might be the main thing that propels Denver into contention.

2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is a good quarterback. He's really nothing special but has been efficient ever since entering the league in 2020. He seems to disappear when the playoffs roll around, though, and that's when football gets the most important. There is a legitimate chance that what we've seen from Justin Herbert thus far in the NFL is all we're going to get. For now, he's second in our power rankings.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has not been super efficient over the last two seasons, but the Kansas City Chiefs have managed to win a Super Bowl and appear in another. The Chiefs honestly seem to save their best stuff for the playoffs. You have to wonder if they're bored of the regular season at this point. Until further notice, Mahomes is the best QB in the AFC West and still, arguably, the best QB in the NFL.