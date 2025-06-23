NFL Power Rankings: AFC rankings following minicamp include surging Broncos

The Denver Broncos could be one of the best teams in the NFL in 2025. Let's power rank the AFC and see where they stand following minicamp.

It's honestly a great time to be a Broncos fan, as this team has gone from five, to eight, and now to 10 wins over the last three seasons. They've added a ton of talent this offseason and could again in a great spot to improve their win total.

They may have actually been a bit better than their 10-7 record in 2024 indicated, as most of their wins were by double-digits. However, there are many competent teams in the AFC, so it won't be easy. Let's power rank the conference following minicamp.

AFC Power Rankings: Broncos surging following minicamp?

16. Tennessee Titans

Drafting Cam Ward first overall, the Tennessee Titans are going to have a long road ahead to rebuild and become a contender.

15. Cleveland Browns

Maybe the most dysfunctional QB room in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns aren't going to accomplish much in 2025 and are surely taking a QB in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

14. New York Jets

With a first-year head coach and Justin Fields as the starting quarterback, the New York Jets are racing to yet another four or five-win season. It's already onto 2026.

13. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts QB situation is going to end up ruining their season. The rest of the roster is quite good, but GM Chris Ballard dropped the ball under center.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars

A first-year head coach and a so-so Jaguars roster will have them finishing near the bottom of the AFC. They are 12th in our power rankings.

11. Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith and Pete Carroll isn't going to be nearly a good enough duo to make any noise in the AFC. The Raiders are on pace for yet another losing season.

10. Miami Dolphins

A shaky roster and a QB who can't stay healthy is a losing formula in today's NFL. The Dolphins will probably be a non-factor in the 2025 NFL Season.

9. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots could finish with a winning record in 2025, as they really set themselves up nicely for long-term success with a great offseason.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

With Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart unsigned, the Cincinnati Bengals may again have to hope that the offense carries them to enough wins to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

Adding Aaron Rodgers does make the Pittsburgh Steelers better, but it does not make them good enough to compete with the big-boys in the AFC. Pittsburgh is comfortably seventh in our AFC power rankings.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are playing in a brutally tough division and might now be the third-best team in it. Furthermore, is this as good as Justin Herbert can be? Is there more potential we have not seen yet?

5. Houston Texans

The overhauled offensive line is going to make or break the Houston Texans season in 2025. They've gone 10-7 in each of the last two seasons.

Now with the best defense on paper in the NFL and notable talent added on offense, the Denver Broncos seem close to breaking through and turning into a legitimate contender in the AFC.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Did the Kansas City Chiefs actually get better in the 2025 NFL Offseason? This roster still has questions all over the place.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Their recent signing of Jaire Alexander only reinforces the idea that the Ravens are committed year in and year out to building one of the league's best rosters. Will it be good enough in 2025?

1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were the best team in the AFC all season long, but they again fell short in the postseason. With key additions along the offensive line, can Buffalo finally slay the dragon and make a Super Bowl run in 2025?