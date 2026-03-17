NFL insider fuels hope for Broncos signing big-name free agent weapon

The Denver Broncos' approach to NFL Free Agency in 2026 has been a bit of a disappointment to the fan base, considering the team has not added a single player who wasn't previously on the Broncos.

Up to this point, the Broncos' 90-man roster is comprised of 71 players who were all on the team last year in some capacity. You would have to assume that, at some point, the Broncos will add at least just one player from the outside, but time will tell.

One NFL insider just fueled some hope that the Broncos might still be in the market for a playmaking tight end after showing some level of interest in both Dallas Goedert and Chig Okonkwo. Albert Breer is connecting the dots between the Broncos' interest in tight ends and veteran free agent David Njoku.

David Njoku could still be a possibility for Broncos in NFL Free Agency

Here is the information Breer dropped in his latest column over at SI.com:

"I’m not sure the Broncos are done yet at tight end. Denver has had interest in Dallas Goedert, and David Njoku is still unsigned."



- Albert Breer

It would be a huge addition to the Broncos' offense to get a player like Njoku, who isn't just a big wide receiver by any means. He's been playing an in-line role with the Browns for years at this point, and is a physical player at the catch point.

The Broncos were victimized a couple of seasons ago by Njoku during a Monday night game in Denver where he caught nine passes and a pair of touchdowns.

For his career, he's got over 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns, and has been one of the best all-around threats at the position in the passing game. With the Broncos using so many two- and three-tight end sets, it makes a lot of sense to add players at the position who raise the floor of that room.

Right now, the Broncos have Evan Engram and Adam Trautman returning from last season, along with Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull. Caleb Lohner will also be an intriguing wild card as he continues to develop after being picked last year in the 7th round.

But a veteran like Njoku could help the Broncos tremendously in their pursuit of another Super Bowl win. He's missed a handful of games each of the past two seasons, but the Broncos can still sign him and supplement their depth in the NFL Draft. His talent is too good to pass on at this point.

And if the price is right? Even better.