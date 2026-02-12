NFL insider dropped a major update on perfect Broncos trade target

The Denver Broncos should be expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL during the 2026 offseason when it comes to surrounding quarterback Bo Nix with weapons.

Therefore, when NFL insiders like Jeremy Fowler of ESPN start talking about things like executives around the league expecting the Philadelphia Eagles to entertain trade offers for wide receiver AJ Brown, the ears of everyone in Broncos Country collectively perk up.

There has been quite a bit of drama between the Eagles and Brown in recent years, and it seems likely that there could be irreparable damage done to have the two sides continue working together. Although Brown's contract could be a tough one for the Eagles to move on from, the right offer could prompt them to move on.

The Broncos would be the perfect landing spot for AJ Brown if Eagles make him available

.@JFowlerESPN says that many high-level executives expect the Eagles to entertain trade offers for A.J. Brown.



Where could you see him landing? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/go1BN5Bq9U — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 12, 2026

If the Eagles decide they are going to trade AJ Brown, it might not be until later in the offseason unless they can figure out a way to get him to agree to restructured contract before leaving. If they trade him before June 1 as things currently stand, it would subtract more than $20 million on their overall salary cap space.

AJ Brown may or may not get traded this offseason, but Payton has been a fan of him for years



He's still a very good player and the Broncos will be looking to add veteran skill position talent, so something we should keep an eye on



Here's what Payton said about him in 2019; pic.twitter.com/kr7CNZkgVC — Xan (@XanB21) December 18, 2025

The Broncos also have plenty of connections with the Eagles, and they should be plenty motivated to add a guy like Brown to the mix. He's a star receiver who is in the prime years of his NFL career, and the Broncos are in a Super Bowl type of window.

Even if the cost to acquire him was the 30th overall pick, it might be worth the price of admission for the Broncos, given the state of the team right now and the crucial year Bo Nix is heading into.

One way or another, the team is going to have to figure out a way to upgrade the wide receiver position, and they already have plenty of young guys. That's not to say they absolutely can't find a solution in the NFL Draft, but Brown is a proven playmaker who can get the job done at an elite level immediately.

And if he truly doesn't feel like the Eagles are going to maximize his best years in the NFL, then he has every right to try and force his way out of there. A wide receiver who wants the ball is not the worst thing in the world.

In fact, he may be the perfect trade option for the Broncos at a position of desperate need.