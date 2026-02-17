Momentum for Broncos' ideal free agent RB signing just came to a screeching halt

Even though they are a rebuilding team, the New York Jets aren't going to let Breece Hall hit NFL free agency without a fight. So the question becomes whether or not the Denver Broncos will want to get into the ring.

The Broncos have some obvious needs heading into NFL free agency, and running back will be near the top of the list. There's no doubt that old friend Darren Mougey and the New York Jets know that, so why would they let one of their top assets just walk without resistance?

It makes sense for the Jets to put a non-exclusive tag on Breece Hall, which would bring an "ideal" free agency haul for the Broncos to a screeching halt. But, it could prompt them to give their pal Mougey a call and see if a deal can be worked out.

Breece Hall getting the non-exclusive franchise tag would throw a wrench in Broncos FA plans

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hall is one of the top candidates to receive the franchise tag. If the Jets give him the "non-exclusive" tag, it gives Hall permission to negotiate with other teams, but with the expectation that they would receive multiple 1st-round picks in return.

While that cost to acquire would scare anyone off, sign-and-trade situations can be worked out where the compensation is agreed upon by the teams involved. Essentially, the Jets giving Hall a non-exclusive franchise tag would buy them time to trade him to another team or possibly entice him with a contract offer of their own.

It wouldn't exactly tie him to the Jets for this season if they didn't want.

But it would certainly complicate the discussion from the Broncos' side of things. Instead of just signing the top guy in free agency without giving up draft compensation, you're now talking about working out a big-money deal and giving up some valuable NFL Draft real estate. Certainly not a first-round pick, but something valuable nonetheless.

Where would the Broncos pivot if that's not something they're interested in doing? Well, they could look at other free agent names like Kenneth Walker, who is supposedly not getting the tag from the Seahawks.

The closer we get to NFL free agency, the more things will start to come into focus. And without knowing which players will get cut around the NFL, it's impossible to say definitively where the Broncos should be ready to pivot. But what needs to be thrown out there at this point is the idea that JK Dobbins coming back to Denver is sounding more and more appealing given the alternatives.