Dolphins just gave Broncos a reminder of how great the Sean Payton trade was

As if the Denver Broncos needed any more reminders of how great the trade for Sean Payton was, the Miami Dolphins just sent them a staggering one.

The Dolphins have reportedly released veteran pass rusher and former Broncos first-round pick Bradley Chubb as they get set to completely rebuild as a franchise this offseason.

The Broncos traded Chubb to the Dolphins back in the 2022 season in a deal that sent a 1st-round pick back to the Broncos, among a number of other selections (and players) that were part of the trade. That 1st-round pick was then sent to the New Orleans Saints in the trade that brought head coach Sean Payton to Denver, and the rest is history.

Broncos looking like geniuses for Bradley Chubb trade after Dolphins' surprise release

It's important to keep in mind that the Bradley Chubb trade was not very well received at the time. Of course, the players on the roster were not happy about it, including (and especially) Dre'Mont Jones, who seemingly let the Chubb trade be the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back with his own situation in Denver.

He couldn't wait to get out of the Mile High City in the 2023 offseason.

Chubb ended up immediately getting a massive contract from the Dolphins after the trade was made, and he produced for them. Even though he missed the 2024 season due to injury, he had 19.5 sacks and 8 forced fumbles combined over his last two seasons played with the team.

Isn't it interesting, though, how quickly things changed for both the Broncos and Dolphins after that embarrassing 70-20 loss in Miami back in the 2023 season? That loss represented a significant turning point for both franchises.

While the Broncos have taken a turn for the better, and have become one of the elite teams in the AFC, the Dolphins have completely crumbled, firing their general manager and head coach in the last handful of months and now going through a roster rebuild.

It just goes to show how important it is to keep a level head when it comes to roster building, understanding your situation, and making difficult trades even when it isn't popular with the fan base or players on the roster. George Paton knew he needed that 1st-round arrow in his quiver, and the decision to trade Chubb has now become a direct precursor to the team being able to trade for Sean Payton.

And under Payton, the Broncos have ended a playoff drought that was ongoing since the team won Super Bowl 50. They have won the division for the first time in a decade. They reached (and hosted) the AFC Championship Game this past season.

Everything the Broncos have accomplished in the last three seasons has made the trade to bring in Sean Payton look like a fate-altering decision. And it all started with the decision to trade Bradley Chubb for a haul back in the ugly 2022 season.