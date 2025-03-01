Matthew Stafford staying with Rams is good news for the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos may have dodged a bit of a bullet with the news that Matthew Stafford would be remaining with the Los Angeles Rams. The news broke earlier this week that the long-time NFL quarterback would be remaining with his current team:

Matthew Stafford is here to stay. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 28, 2025

This is outstandingly huge news for the Broncos, as their division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, seemed to have heavy interest in trying to swing a trade for the veteran QB, who won the Super Bowl with the Rams back in the 2021 NFL Season. The Rams and Stafford seem to be playing this thing with each other year-by-year, and there was a short amount of time earlier this offseason where it felt like the two sides could go their separate ways.

That isn't going to be the case, and the Raiders may have to look elsewhere for a QB upgrade in 2025 and beyond. The Raiders did make a very solid move to kickoff this offseason when they hired Pete Carroll to be their head coach. Carroll is an adult and has achieved a ton of success in the NFL, so this was, objectively, a great move by Las Vegas.

What would have made this team a lot tougher to deal with would have been if they did manage to agree to a trade for Stafford. Over the last two seasons, Matthew Stafford has a 19-12 record in 31 starts with the Rams. He's thrown for 7,727 yards, 44 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in those games for a solid 93.1 passer rating.

It's odd - for years now, Matthew Stafford's statistics on paper don't do him justice. He's a lot better than what you think a 93.1 passer rating would look like, if that makes sense. For well over a decade and slowly approaching 20 years, Stafford has been a consistent and threating QB in the NFL.

He was shipped off from the Detroit Lions following the 2020 NFL Season. The Rams sent Jared Goff and a bunch of draft picks for Stafford. Since then, the Rams have won a Super Bowl and the Lions have built a contender. And for what could be the rest of his NFL career, Matthew Stafford will remain with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Las Vegas Raiders swing and miss yet again on a big-name player and coach target they had in mind. It will be interesting to see which QB they ultimately pivot to for the 2025 NFL Season.