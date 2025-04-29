Massive guarantee for Broncos UDFA could signal major plans in the future

Like every other NFL team, the Denver Broncos got to work signing undrafted free agents, and one of their signings could be a player they have big plans for. Denver got to work right after the NFL Draft and can have up to 90 players on their offseason roster.

One of the more interesting things to follow is what teams do with their UDFA haul, as there are always players who go undrafted to the surprise of many. Well, the Denver Broncos may have struck some gold with one of their signings, Xavier Truss.

Broncos could have big plans for UDFA signing

Check out the total guarantees that Truss, a lineman from Georgia got:

Source said that #Broncos are giving offensive lineman Xavier Truss, an undrafted free agent out of Georgia, a $20,000 signing bonus and are guaranteeing $150,000 of his contract for a total guarantee of $170,000. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) April 29, 2025

This is definitely a significant amount of money, so I decided to pull up his draft profile from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com to see what the deal is with Truss.

"Sixth-year senior who saw more reps at tackle but will need to play guard on the next level. Truss is tough but inconsistent. He’s adequate as a base blocker but lacks the core strength and body control to stay centered and connected over the rep. He moves well enough to play in space but only at an average level. Truss does a nice job of keeping rushers at the end of his punch and he scans for potential trouble in both of his gaps. Athletic limitations and a lack of bend could create anchor and recovery issues inside. Truss is a likely Day 3 selection with backup potential as a guard." Lance Zierlein

Zierlein projected Truss as a sixth-round pick, so him going undrafted could be a little bit of a surprise. The Denver Broncos perhaps view Xavier Truss as one of their backup OL players with the potential to develop into an interior starter years down the line.

This is actually a great move, as the Broncos have fielded a top OL in the NFL for multiple years now, and taking a swing on a player like this who is 6'7" and has decent length is a solid move for the franchise. And when you look at his draft profile, you'll see that he has experience at four positons along the OL; both tackle and guard spots.

That isn't nothing, so perhaps the Broncos also valued his versatility along the offensive line. With a top OL coach in the NFL in Zach Strief and an elite OL to begin with, Xavier Truss might have a great chance at developing and eventually turning into a starter at the NFL level.

And the Denver Broncos making this UDFA signing could signal that they have plans for him in the long-term.