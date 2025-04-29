Denver Broncos JK Dobbins' dream may have just went up in smoke

The Denver Broncos could use a running back like JK Dobbins, but on Tuesday, it became much more likely that he returns to the LA Chargers. One area where the Broncos had to improve this offseason was at running back, and as of now, the one change has essentially been swapping Javonte Williams for RJ Harvey, the 60th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But as many Broncos fans have (correctly) identified, the team could use another boost at the position, and a free agency signing like JK Dobbins or Nick Chubb has been one that has gotten the fanbase talking.

However, it may have become a lot more likely that Dobbins returns to the LA Chargers in 2025...

Chargers apply rare tender to JK Dobbins

Here is the unfortunate news:

The #Chargers have applied the rare unrestricted free agent tender to RB J.K. Dobbins, giving them exclusive negotiating rights if he remains unsigned by training camp. If he plays under the tender, he would earn $3.428M.



The move also keeps the Chargers eligible for a… pic.twitter.com/bIrT7clyI9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2025

This effectively means that the LA Chargers are getting first 'dibs' on negotiating a deal with the team, and this comes after they signed Najee Harris and drafted Omarion Hampton this offseason. The Chargers could field a backfield of Harris, Hampton, and Dobbins in 2025, which is just downright insane if you ask me.

Right now, the top running backs on the Broncos roster are RJ Harvey, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin...

I am not saying that this can't be a lethal trio of backs, but I am also trying to be a realist here when I say that this RB room could use another addition. Players like Travis Etienne and Breece Hall could be available for the right price, but as of now, there is no indication that the Broncos would have any interest in either player.

We'll see how the Broncos feel about their RB room as the offseason rolls on, but their potential interest in signing JK Dobbins may have just totally disappeared with this brutal news.