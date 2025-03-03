Let's not forget how efficient Broncos QB Bo Nix was down the stretch in 2024

The Denver Broncos truly found their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix, and he turned out to be an insanely efficient QB for most of his rookie season. The selection of Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Broncos was definitely not a popular selection. Many people said Nix was not draftable in the first round and just hammered the Broncos for making the selection.

Well, Nix and the Broncos proved a ton of people wrong, and the QB turned out to produce one of the best rookie seasons by a passer in NFL history, and if it was not for Jayden Daniels playing out of his mind, the NFL world would be talking about Nix more.

Bo Nix was playing out of his mind for most of his rookie season

He threw 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his rookie season. The passing touchdowns were good enough for fifth in the NFL. However, check out how efficient he was across the final 13 games of the 2024 NFL Season. The Broncos went 8-5 in these games:



293/429 (68.3%)

3,115 yards

28 touchdowns

8 interceptions

103.2 passer rating

320 rushing yards

2 rushing touchdowns

This was the 17-game pace that Bo Nix was on over these 13 games:



4,073 yards

37 touchdowns

10 interceptions

Folks, that is insane production. Nix did this as a rookie with below-average playmakers on offense. We can only imagine how efficient the QB and the offense can be in 2025 if the Broncos add help at running back and tight end especially.

We could be talking about a year-two player in Bo Nix who could legitimate receive some MVP votes. That isn't an exaggeration. That is the main reason why this offseason is so crucial for Denver. They have a good-not-great roster and a QB on his rookie deal who could be ready to explode in 2025.

Denver cannot just sit on their hands this offseason - they have to make some moves to improve the offensive skill positions. With free agency beginning next week, let's hope that some new weapons are signed to make life easier for the team's franchise quarterback, who is a lot closer to being a top-10 QB than he is top-20.

Bo Nix is a franchise quarterback and proved it without a doubt in his rookie season. The Denver Broncos might be right on the cusp of ascending to contender status and improving on their 10-7 record from last season.