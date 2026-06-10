Latest WR news proves Broncos' trade for Jaylen Waddle was the right call

The Denver Broncos clearly had a major need at wide receiver coming into the 2026 NFL Offseason. For multiple years, the room had been a sore spot. The unit, specifically, has struggled with drops and and separation in recent years.

Not only did the team not have a consistent separator at the position, but untimely drops really hurt the offense and stalled it out many times. Once the Broncos swung a trade for Jaylen Waddle, it helped one of those issues for good. Waddle is an elite separator, and his addition should make life a lot easier for the other wide receivers.

Seeing more advantageous matchups should help that drop total fall in 2026. Well, one of the more high-profile free agents at wide receiver, and across the NFL this offseason, was Alec Pierce, who ended up re-signing with the Indianapolis Colts on a big-money deal worth over $100 million. Recent news regarding Pierce proves that the Broncos made the right move in not pursuing him.

Denver Broncos dodged a bullet deciding not to pursue Alec Pierce in free agency

This is just a brutal update about Pierce, who notched his first 1,000-yard season in 2025 for the Colts, doing so on just 47 receptions:

Colts WR Alec Pierce, fresh off his four-year, $114 million contract extension, might be sidelined well into training camp due to his off-season left ankle surgery.



Story via @HolderStephen:https://t.co/HkPAy5JG0K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2026

Here's a blurb in the beginning part of that article that further sheds light on this injury:



"Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, fresh off his four-year $114 million contract extension, still faces many weeks of recovery from left ankle surgery he underwent in March, he said Wednesday.



The return timeline, which Pierce said can range from four to six months, could keep him out well into training camp and past the preseason.



Pierce tried to avoid surgery, but consistent soreness in his ankle last season strongly suggested the issue needed to be addressed, he said.



He didn't specify the nature of the injury, but he said the issue has been lingering since 2024 and was getting progressively worse."

In 2025, Pierce caught 47 passes for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns, playing in 15 of 17 regular season games. In the three years prior to his 2025 breakout, Pierce had reached 824 yards as his previous career-high.

Pierce was and is not a WR1, and that's the player the Broncos were missing. Adding Waddle was the right move, as he not only fits what the Broncos were missing, but he's a better, more productive player than Pierce. This latest update with the Colts' WR also further reinforces the idea that the Broncos were 100 percent right in not pursuing the player.

Sure, injuries stink, and it's a brutal reality for the player, but injuries are a part of the game, and it's something that every player has to go through. Had the Broncos signed Pierce, it would have likely been a deal worth $30 million per year. Not only is Waddle currently getting paid less than that, but Denver would have also had to deal with this ankle injury he's going through.

The best ability is availability, and as of now, Pierce may struggle with that going into 2026. Given how important this coming season is for the Broncos, it's imperative that the offense hits its stride and gets reliable availability from its key players.