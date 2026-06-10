Broncos OTAs created a new question no one expected this early

The Denver Broncos are entering just their second week of on-field OTAs, but some significant questions about the team have already begun to emerge. One question, however, came up somewhat unexpectedly.

What's the plan with Marvin Mims Jr.?

Mims is entering his fourth year with the team already, and was the first draft pick Sean Payton and George Paton ever made together as the brain trust of the team in 2023. Mims has proven himself as both a receiver and return specialist, earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods for his elite work as a return man.

Entering a contract year, Mims's future has already been in question. But it might be even more in question after connecting some dots with what has transpired over the course of the offseason.

Marvin Mims Jr.'s future -- and present -- with the Denver Broncos suddenly feel like a major question mark

Mims just recently moved on from his old agency (the Ballengee Group) and has hired Athletes First to represent him. That move came just weeks after Mims told members of the media that there had been no contract negotiations between him and the Denver Broncos, which he didn't seem overly thrilled about.

When the Broncos traded for Jaylen Waddle earlier this offseason, Mims was asked about it at a Denver Nuggets game, saying the trade "really surprised" him.

Marvin Mims Jr was really surprised when the Broncos traded for Jaylen Waddle, but is excited to watch the offense with him in it now pic.twitter.com/cmMKwSyo9T — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 22, 2026

Mims has, on multiple occasions now, taken the high road while also expressing plenty about how he feels regarding the trade to acquire Waddle. The wide receiver rotation for the Broncos is deep, and Mims is entering a contract year without any sort of clarity about his role within the offense.

It doesn't seem like a coincidence that he changed representation immediately after the first week of OTAs, which would have been his first on-field exposure to what his role could look like with Davis Webb now calling the plays for the Broncos' offensive attack.

It's entirely possible that Mims has been contemplating that move for quite some time, but the timing of the change is definitely fascinating, regardless.

From Mims's perspective, a lack of clarity with his role this coming season means likely getting less money in free agency. If he's not able to go out there and produce to the level he believes he's capable of, specifically as a receiver, then how is he supposed to cash in on this ridiculous wide receiver market?

It's not just Mims's Broncos future that is in question here, but his NFL future as a whole. He has not only been one of the best return specialists in the game, but one of the most clutch players on the Broncos. And to be fair, they haven't done a great job of featuring him.

Even though Mims has made more big plays than most within this offense, it's important to remember that he was somewhat of an afterthought, even in that huge Buffalo playoff game where he came through with the go-ahead touchdown catch. He was behind both Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant on the depth chart entering that game, and was only able to play extensive snaps because they both got hurt.

He was significantly out-snapped by Lil'Jordan Humphrey in 2024, and again by the rookie Bryant this past season.

The question that's been created is no longer simply about Mims's future with the Broncos, but his present as well. What does the team plan on doing with him this season? Because if they don't plan on giving him snaps, is it possible we could see Mims ask for a trade with so much money on the line after this year?

It would be a stunning development out of camp, and the Broncos don't have to apologize for having depth, but getting Mims some clarity about where they stand with him -- on the field and contractually -- is now a very pressing matter.