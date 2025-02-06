Latest Russell Wilson update should not come as a shock to Broncos' fans

Russell Wilson played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 NFL Season. Is he going to return to the Steel City in 2025? Jay Glazer is as well-connected as anyone in the NFL media landscape and always seems to get some nice scoops. He was asked about Russell Wilson and the possibility that he returns to the Steelers in 2025:

Jay Glazer doesn't think Russell Wilson will re-sign with Steelers or sign with Raiders: “I don’t think that’s gonna happen, either. I think you’ll see a new start for Russell somewhere.” #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/SOpDIrYZWv — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 6, 2025

Well, there you have it. Heck, are Broncos' fans even the slightest bit surprised?

Russell Wilson's career might just be over

Back about three years ago already, the Denver Broncos swung one of the biggest trades in the NFL in quite some time for Russell Wilson, who had just come off a decent season with the Seattle Seahawks the year prior. Wilson provided the missing spark that Broncos Country was missing, but Wilson was also missing something...

The 2022 NFL Season was an utter disaster - Wilson wanted to be more of a pocket passer, and it become clear quite early that Nathaniel Hackett was not cut-out to be a head coach in this league. The incompetence from Wilson and Hackett put the coach out of a job before his first year was over and also called into question the future of Russell Wilson.

Sean Payton came aboard in 2023 to try and save the day, and he kind of did. In 2023, Russell Wilson threw for 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions and finished with a solid 98 passer rating. On paper, he was efficient, but if you watched the games, the offense was anything but.

The Broncos did not have a consistent passing attack, as most of what happened was either a deep shot down the field or a dump-off to a running back. It wasn't a long-term solution that Payton wanted to be a part of. Ever since, Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was apart of yet another failed season.

The veteran QB was among the best all-time when he was in his prime, and he's probably a lock for the Hall of Fame if you ask me. It is quite sad that the Denver Broncos traded for damaged goods, and with this bit of news that the Steelers are moving in a different direction, I am not sure a single Broncos' fan is the least-bit surprised by this.

Wilson may have to accept a backup role, or at best, accept a role where he is competing for a starting spot in 2025.