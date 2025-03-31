Latest Courtland Sutton contract report will make Broncos fans skin crawl

The Denver Broncos couldn't avoid some contract friction with veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the 2024 offseason, but it appears as though they will avoid any friction in 2025. Sutton is entering the final year of his deal this coming year and it s,eems like he and the Broncos will eventually reach an agreement on a new contract.

Considering Sutton is going to be 30 years old this coming season, any updated contract will be fascinating to monitor. The increase of the NFL's salary cap to roughly $279.5 million in the 2025 offseason has sent contract extensions and market values through the roof. And with Sutton in need of a new deal, it seems as though the Broncos are poised to give him a contract north of $20 million per season.

Well north of $20 million per season.

According to 9News Broncos insider Mike Klis, the Broncos basically have a "good faith" agreement to negotiate a fair market deal with Sutton.

Broncos willing to give Courtland Sutton a rather hefty contract extension

"The Broncos assured Sutton and his agent Jacob Presser during a meeting last month at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis they would negotiate with them in good faith on a fair contract extension. It was understood the timing of those talks was expected to come some time after the draft that will be held April 24-26...



...So what would a new contract extension with Sutton, who turns 30 in October, look like? Most likely, well north of $20 million per year. How much more than $20 million a year and how much is guaranteed will be the questions."



- Mike Klis (emphasis added)

A comparable contract to look at in this situation would seem to be Calvin Ridley's deal in 2024 with the Tennessee Titans. He signed a four-year deal worth $92 million and $50 million in guaranteed money. That's an average annual value of $23 million per season and would certainly feel like an overpay.

But at this stage, it's really not.

That kind of money to a 30-year-old receiver (or, soon-to-be, anyway) would seem like a foolish investment in some ways. Especially because Sutton hasn't been a true WR1 all the time in Denver.

And to be fair, that hasn't always been his fault. Sutton has played with some horrendous quarterbacks but has put together two really nice years in a row with Russell Wilson and Bo Nix as the primary quarterbacks in Denver. The uptick in production for Sutton should soon result in his getting a massive new deal, but is it justified?

The Broncos know they need additional help in the passing game, and they can't really afford to get rid of Sutton. They have reportedly rebuffed a number of trade offers for Sutton through the years, leading them to this point. Some fans are lamenting that the Broncos are going to extend the "wrong" receiver with Jerry Jeudy having such a great first year with the Cleveland Browns, but Sutton means a lot to this team in other ways.

Still, he's paid to be a wide receiver, not just a great teammate. It's fair to expect more out of a guy who is about to get paid likely $23 million per season with a ton of guaranteed cash. Sutton has disappeared for stretches and led the team in drop percentage last year among receivers.

Well, that is if you don't include Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who tied Sutton in the drop percentage category despite way fewer targets.

Sutton has made some incredible and clutch catches. He's had some stretches of top-level play. But the inconsistency and occasional disappearing acts will not be acceptable if he gets a new deal anywhere near what Calvin Ridley received last year.