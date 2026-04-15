Latest Broncos mock draft sees the board falling perfectly for Denver

Everyone at this point knows that the Denver Broncos have limited NFL Draft capital this year. The Broncos parted with a first and third-round pick to acquire Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, while also moving up in the fourth round thanks to swapping picks with Miami.

Denver has just one pick in the top-100 selections and zero third-round picks. Obviously, they don't pick in the first round, either. However, the roster is arguably the best in the NFL, so it's not like Denver is desperate to overhaul any piece of this squad that came within one game of the Super Bowl last year.

On Wednesday, a seven-round NFL mock draft was released, and if the draft board falls this way, the Broncos would be jumping for joy, as it could not be a more perfect haul for the roster.

Latest mock draft would be a flat-out perfect scenario for the Denver Broncos

From Dane Brugler in The Athletic, his seven-round NFL mock draft features a Broncos haul that could not be more perfect:



2 (62). CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

4 (108). Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

4 (111). Logan Taylor, OT/G, Boston College

5 (170). Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

7 (246). Bryson Eason, DT, Tennessee

7 (256). Jalen Huskey, S, Maryland

7 (257). Caden Barnett, G, Wyoming

CJ Allen dropping to 62 in Brugler's mock is massively interesting. In a loaded linebacker class, Allen has long been viewed as one of the best. While his ceiling is not as high in terms of high-end play-making and athleticism, but he's one of the more steady and intelligent players at this position in the draft.

He profiles as a rock-solid, green-dot wearing linebacker for about a decade in the NFL, and the Broncos truly have a need for a player like that. At pick 108, the team selects Emmett Johnson from Nebraska. Johnson is a rather average running back prospect with slightly below-average speed, but he has pass-catching ability and rotational value.

Where I really love this draft, though, is getting Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon all the way at pick 170. Raridon just turned 22 years old in February and is a massive player at 6-6 and 245 pounds. He's also a true "Y" tight end, which means he has the ability to live as a blocker, which is something Denver has been missing.

But where a potential Raridon pick gets even more interesting is that he is competent as a pass-catcher and can emerge as a complete, two-phase tight end in the NFL. There is some development to be done here, but getting Raridon at pick 170 would be highway robbery.

The Broncos finish up the mock draft with some depth players, but Caden Barnett might be a name that Broncos fans have heard of before. Denver recently hosted him for a visit, as he's from Wyoming, so it was logical to bring him in.

Where the Broncos 'win' this draft, though, would be at the top with the Allen pick. For months now, Allen has been a player who is consistently mocked in the first round, so if Brugler's recent mock has him dropping an entire round, that is absolutely something to take note of.

Sure, the first reaction might be that something could be up with Allen - perhaps teaems don't view him as a first-round prospect, but he has the tools and traits to excel with the Broncos.

Despite very limited draft capital, this latest Broncos mock draft would be a home run.