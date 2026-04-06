Latest Broncos' mock draft proves team doesn't even need a first-round pick

The Denver Broncos are well-positioned for the 2026 NFL Draft, primarily because the roster is so strong with very few immediate holes, if any. Many in Broncos Country were a bit upset that the team didn't do much of anything to begin the offseason, but the Jaylen Waddle trade changed a lot.

Now, all of a sudden, Denver has an elite weapon but also does not have a first-round pick, which isn't ideal, but that's how it goes when someone like Waddle gets traded. On paper, this team is plenty good enough to win the Super Bowl in 2026.

But they do still have a chance to get a lot better, and even without a first-round pick, this NFL mock draft does just that.

Denver Broncos mock draft aggressively addresses key roster needs

62. Anthony Hill Jr, LB, LSU

The Broncos are able to land Anthony Hill Jr at pick 62 in this mock draft. Just 21 years old, Hill is someone who will need developed, but the upside is there. There's a little bit of everything present with Hill. The athleticism, size, speed, and coverage ability are all present, and this is a player who is far from a finished product.

108. Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

The Broncos need to address the defensive line at some point in this year's draft, as John Franklin-Myers is on the Tennessee Titans. Denver selects the 6-4, 313 pound defensive tackle. He projects as a backup player, but depth is how teams make runs to the Super Bowl.

111. Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Just turning 22 years old, Eli Raridon is someone the Broncos have to take a chance on. At 6-6 and 245 pounds, the size could not be more ideal. He has nearly 11-inch hands and arms nearly 33 inches long, profiling as a high-end 'traits' player. Raridon does already have a foundation in place as a blocker, and his size alone makes him an immediate receiving threat.

170. Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana

Roman Hemby could be the running back that the Broncos select in the NFL Draft. It does feel that's where the Broncos are headed, anyway, simply in terms of adding another young talent into this room, but I do struggle with pouring even more resources into the room. If RJ Harvey was efficient as a runner in 2025, I am not sure the Broncos would need to add another running back here.

Between $8 million in guaranteed money and a second-round pick, the Broncos are investing a good bit at the position, but both Harvey and J.K. Dobbins do come with a catch, and that has backed Denver into a corner here.

246. Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU

Double-dipping at tight end would be a wise idea for the Broncos, as neither Lucas Krull nor Nate Adkins are a long-term solution. Evan Engram is a free agent next offseason, and Adam Trautman is just a guy. Matthew Hibner is a special teams player with some receiving upside, so this could be a future (very important) depth player.

256. Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas

The Broncos may have a vision to move Jonah Elliss to the inside linebacker position full-time. If that's the case, they'd have an "EDGE" spot open, so they could look to fill that in the NFL Draft with a depth option. With how good Que Robinson looked as a rookie last year, and how solid Dondrea Tillman is as a backup, the Broncos wouldn't be asking someone like Trey Moore to see much defensive action, but there is room for another player.

257. Barion Brown, WR, LSU

Given how much the team has invested into the wide receiver room, especially with the Waddle trade, the Broncos could honestly get by with not drafting a receiver this year, but they'll use pick 257 on Barion Brown from LSU to see what happens.