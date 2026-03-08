The linebacker position has been a major talking point among Denver Broncos fans, as the position just has not truly settled down in recent years. Between injuries and poor play, the linebacker group was just not nearly good enough in 2025 overall.

It also hasn't really been a position that has seen a ton of resources poured into it, either. Denver hasn't poured a ton of money into the room and have not spend a ton in free agency to shore it up, either. Well, given how deep the free agency class is at the position and how deep the 2026 NFL Draft class is, one would think that this offseason is when the Broncos finally sort this room out.

Well, one major domino fell on Sunday, as notable news broke that one of the two notable Broncos free agents, Justin Strnad, was returning to the team. Could this mean the end of the other notable starter...?

Denver Broncos might not bring back Alex Singleton after Justin Strnad extension

James Palmer was the first on the news that the Broncos would be extending Strnad on a three-year deal worth $10 million guaranteed:

The #broncos are bringing back a key member of their defense. LB Justin Strnad is returning to Denver on a 3 year deal worth 18 million with 10 million guaranteed. 5.1 million is guaranteed at signing per sources. A smart player that had options elsewhere. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 8, 2026

Strnad, 30 in August, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Broncos back in the 2020 NFL Draft, which was actually John Elway's last draft as General Manager of the franchise, which is crazy to think about. For years, Strnad was simply a special teams ace, but in recent years, he's taken on more of a defensive role.

Things got frisky in 2024, as Strnad played in all 17 games, starting eight of them, and in 2024, he finished with three passes defended, three sacks, 73 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits.

He also started eight games in 2025, playing in 16 total. Strnad finished with an interception, three passes defended, 4.5 sacks, 58 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits.

Since the start of 2024, Strnad has averaged 68 tackles, four sacks, seven tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits in a 17-game season. From a pass-rushing standpoint, the production is obvious, and given that Strnad himself said he didn't think he'd be back if not in a starting role, you just have to wonder if this means Alex Singleton's days are over.

As of this very moment, Strnad and Dre Greenlaw would be the two starters at the position at linebacker, as Singleton does not have an extension from the team. Furthermore, Strnad was surely going to have a bit of a market if he hit free agency, so this could be further evidence that Denver did re-sign him to start for the team in 2026 and beyond.

If that is the case, it would be hard to imagine any scenario where Singleton is back with the Broncos in any capacity. Denver could then go into the offseason with Strnad and Greenlaw marked as the starters and further bolster the position in the NFL Draft.