Latest Bo Nix prediction will make Denver Broncos' fans lose their minds

The Denver Broncos have an up and coming QB in Bo Nix, but even after 2024, the verdict is still out on Nix in the eyes of some. It is safe to say that Nix and the Broncos are on the right track, but I guess a sophomore slump could be coming.

With all the attention that has been thrown the Broncos' way, them not living up to expectations is a possibility. In their first preseason game, a win against the San Francisco 49ers, the Broncos' starting offense actually didn't play all that well, which was interesting to see.

However, on paper, this is one of the best teams in the NFL and could sustain legitimate success for the long-term. People are beginning to see that, but this latest Broncos prediction would send fans into a frenzy.

Bo Nix predicted by ESPN to lose his starting job in the 2027 NFL Season

ESPN rolled out some 'NFL Future Power Rankings,' and the Denver Broncos actually came in seventh, which is outstanding and is a huge credit to Sean Payton and George Paton, but you'll want to see what their bold prediction was for the franchise:

NFL Future Power Rankings: We stacked all 32 teams' long-term expectations



In our annual Future Power Rankings, we focused on the next three seasons (2025 through 2027) and stacked all 32 clubs' longer-lens expectations.https://t.co/yFivy4s35o — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 11, 2025

Bold prediction: Nix will lose his starting job during the 2027 season, which will be his last as a Bronco. There's optimism around him now, but there's reason to be skeptical in the long term. As a rookie, his rushing led him to be decent efficiency-wise. But he ranked 28th in completion percentage over expectation (minus-2.4%) and 22nd in yards per dropback (6.16) despite playing behind a top-tier offensive line. The roster around him is great now, but it won't always be. -- Seth Walder

Yes, you read that blurb correctly. Seth Walder of ESPN is predicting that Bo Nix will lose the starting QB job for the Denver Broncos in 2027. The main issue when people reference statistics from 2024 is what the Denver Broncos were missing and what Nix was able to do despite the lack of talent.

Sure, the offensive line and play-calling were great, but Denver had an inconsistent, shaky run game and did not have a go-to player on offense, either. They had a bottom-3 tight end room and no real consistent target outside of Courtland Sutton, who has his own issues.

Simply put, Bo Nix doing what he did near the end of the 2024 NFL Season was a flat-out miracle. Over the final eight games of his rookie campaign, Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace and had a 108 passer rating. He was unbelievable given the circumstances, so there really isn't much basis to argue that he's going to lose his starting job in 2027.