2 free agents Broncos must sign after their preseason victory over the 49ers

The Denver Broncos earned a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in their first preseason game. Should they look to sign a free agent or two now? It says a lot about how good a team can be when they win their first preseason game by 21 points but largely do not play well at all.

Denver's depth was on full display in this game, and it was quite awesome to witness, honestly. This team is well-built, and while the game was frustrating at times, I can't help but wonder if George Paton was proud of that roster he put on the field.

Anyway, the roster is far from perfect, and the Broncos should now take to the free agency market to sign a player or two after the game.

2 free agents the Denver Broncos must sign now

Kyzir White, LB

The Denver Broncos did not have Dre Greenlaw or Alex Singleton on the field for their first preseason game, and if both players were fully healthy, they'd have probably played a few snaps, so the LB room is already in a shaky spot, as we know.

Drew Sanders will be out for a while with a foot injury, and both Greenlaw and Singleton suffered injuries this offseason. Kyzir White has been someone that many of us want the Denver Broncos to sign, as he's a starting-caliber player and did start all 17 games in the 2024 NFL Season.

It just makes a ton of sense at this point to bolster the weakest position on the roster before the start of the season.

DeMarcus Walker, DE

DeMarcus Walker, the former Denver Broncos' draft pick, is a free agent and could come in and fill a role for the team in 2025. Denver lost one of their rotational defensive ends in Matt Henningsen for the 2025 season with a torn Achilles, so the need for another DE in the meantime would make some sense.

Walker has had 48 total QB hits over the past three seasons, and honestly got better after leaving Denver. He was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and is 30 years old. Denver signing DeMarcus Walker would be a solid move to fill out the back half of the DL room in 2025.