Late-season emergence of this Broncos WR might have changed offseason plans

The Denver Broncos enter the 2025 offseason with more optimism than they have had in almost a decade but have a lengthy to-do list to ensure the team can grow on their achievements from the 2024 season. Very high on that list should be offensive playmakers, and definitely more than just one of them.

For some time, adding a legitimate wide receiver ahead of the likes of Courtland Sutton seemed like a given, but given his strong season and the surprising emergence of another Broncos wideout, the team might not feel compelled to focus on a wideout so anymore.

Broncos offseason plans might be affected by Marvin Mims Jr.'s breakout

Second-year man Marvin Mims had a decent rookie year, but most all of his 2023 production came as a special teams man and as an All-Pro returner. His role in 2024 seemed to fluctuate at times, but he cemented himself as a key aspect of Sean Payton's offense in the second half of the 2024 season and might have changed the team's outlook on the wide receiver position heading into free agency and the draft.

The Broncos should add a legitimate receiver regardless of anything else they do, but the need to sign a Tee Higgins or trade for a Garrett Wilson drastically dropped as Mims's production climbed in the winter. Over the team's final seven games, Mims totaled 434 yards with six touchdowns on 28 total receptions. He became a massive piece for Bo Nix and was pretty comfortably Denver's best option on screen passes, which is a staple of the Sean Payton offense.

Above everything else, Broncos fans will remember Mims' incredible catch against the Bengals, bringing in a Hail Mary from Bo Nix with an insane catch as the clock expired in regulation, setting up a Will Lutz extra point as the tying point. Mims proved to be far more than just a screen merchant, as the kids would say, and showed that he could be a legitimate threat for the Broncos in all aspects of the game.

In his end-of-season presser, Sean Payton spoke on his lack of a "joker" in his offense. While Mims might not profile as a typical joker-type player, he can absolutely fill an interesting and creative role under Payton. Mims was used out wide, in the slot, and out of the backfield this year, and it would make sense if that continues to be his role going forward.

Now, pair that with a legitimate number-two for Sutton and a receiving threat at tight end, and the Broncos could find themselves running one of the NFL's more exciting passing games in football next year. Mims' breakout could be a huge moment for the Broncos and could set them up for loads of offensive success down the line.